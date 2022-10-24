VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham were both in action as Napoli recorded a 1-0 victory away against Roma in a Serie A fixture played on Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Abraham calls Osimhen 'Senior man' after his goal as Napoli beat Roma.
Strikers Osimhen and Abraham led the attack for their team but there would be no goals scored in the first half.
Abraham was substituted in the 63rd minute for Andrea Belotti as Jose Mourinho turned on the pressure in the attack for Roma.
In the 80th minute, Osimhen latched on to a ball through to him by Matteo Politano, muscled out Chris Smalling to unleash an unstoppable shot past Rui Patricio.
Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham bond
The goal by Osimhen was enough to seal three points for Napoli as they remain top of the standings in Italy.
Osimhen is a key player for the Super Eagles while Abraham born to Nigerian parents is an England international
Following the result, Osimhen and Abraham were spotted hanging out. Veteran journalist Oma Akatugba posted a video of the two players having a discussion.
In the video that has now gone viral, Abraham refers to Osimhen as a senior man.
The Roma star who did not finish the game like Osimhen explained the impact of the result.
Abraham told Osimhen that the goal wreaked havoc on his teammates. He said, “You made the whole dressing room sad."
Despite missing a significant portion of the season in the league, Osimhen has four goals while Abraham has two.
Osimhen returns to action with Napoli when they take on Rangers in a Champions League fixture on Wednesday, October 26 while Abraham will aim to resume goalscoring service when Roma travel to face HJK in a Europa League tie on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
