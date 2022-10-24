SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Abraham calls Osimhen 'Senior man' after his goal as Napoli beat Roma.

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma
Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham were both in action as Napoli recorded a 1-0 victory away against Roma in a Serie A fixture played on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Read Also

Strikers Osimhen and Abraham led the attack for their team but there would be no goals scored in the first half.

Abraham was substituted in the 63rd minute for Andrea Belotti as Jose Mourinho turned on the pressure in the attack for Roma.

In the 80th minute, Osimhen latched on to a ball through to him by Matteo Politano, muscled out Chris Smalling to unleash an unstoppable shot past Rui Patricio.

The goal by Osimhen was enough to seal three points for Napoli as they remain top of the standings in Italy.
The goal by Osimhen was enough to seal three points for Napoli as they remain top of the standings in Italy. Pulse Nigeria

The goal by Osimhen was enough to seal three points for Napoli as they remain top of the standings in Italy.

Osimhen is a key player for the Super Eagles while Abraham born to Nigerian parents is an England international

Following the result, Osimhen and Abraham were spotted hanging out. Veteran journalist Oma Akatugba posted a video of the two players having a discussion.

In the video that has now gone viral, Abraham refers to Osimhen as a senior man.

The Roma star who did not finish the game like Osimhen explained the impact of the result.

Abraham told Osimhen that his goal wreaked havoc on his teammates
Abraham told Osimhen that his goal wreaked havoc on his teammates Pulse Nigeria

Abraham told Osimhen that the goal wreaked havoc on his teammates. He said, “You made the whole dressing room sad."

Despite missing a significant portion of the season in the league, Osimhen has four goals while Abraham has two.

Osimhen returns to action with Napoli when they take on Rangers in a Champions League fixture on Wednesday, October 26 while Abraham will aim to resume goalscoring service when Roma travel to face HJK in a Europa League tie on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

    VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

  • Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

    VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

  • Afolabi scores Puskas award contender as Flamingos beat New Zealand 4-0 in 2nd group game

    Afolabi scores Puskas award contender as Flamingos beat New Zealand 4-0 in 2nd group game

Recommended articles

Four games that can turn 1k to 10k from Tuesday's Champions League action

Four games that can turn 1k to 10k from Tuesday's Champions League action

What are the favorite teams for the world cup?

What are the favorite teams for the world cup?

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Alex Iwobi explains 'confident' backheel to set up Everton's 3rd goal against Crystal Palace

Alex Iwobi explains 'confident' backheel to set up Everton's 3rd goal against Crystal Palace

Dembele unstoppable as Barcelona send warning to Bayern with 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao

Dembele unstoppable as Barcelona send warning to Bayern with 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao

Video: Victor Osimhen's stunning goal fires Napoli to a win over Mourinho's Roma

Video: Victor Osimhen's stunning goal fires Napoli to a win over Mourinho's Roma

Chukwueze's Villarreal come from behind to secure 2-1 win despite painful red card

Chukwueze's Villarreal come from behind to secure 2-1 win despite painful red card

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Moses Simon's effort is not enough as Pepe denies Nantes

Moses Simon's effort is not enough as Pepe denies Nantes

Trending

Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma
SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma