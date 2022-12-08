Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Rooney was in attendance as Fury was awarded a knockout victory against Derek Chisora after 10 rounds of boxing at the home of Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in London.

Rooney was excited after watching Fury produce another dominant performance to end his fighting chapter against Chisora in the trilogy.

A message about the fight on his official social media platforms said, "Great night on Saturday watching the boxing, two warriors. Congratulations to the legend @tysonfury, master of the sport and one of the best to ever do it. Unbelievable what he’s done for boxing."

AFP

Rooney on knighting Fury

Rooney also in a conversation with Talksport explained why Fury should be knighted by the Royal Family and not be taken for granted.

The all-time top scorer for Manchester United said, "He's the best we've seen for a long time, I don't think anyone will beat him.

“He's an absolute legend, his skills are incredible. Being honest, I probably think he should be knighted."

Fury on Rooney

AFP

Fury has responded to the comments by Rooney about a possible knighthood. He called out the DC United Manager for a spar to prepare for his undisputed showdown against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Talking to Talksport, Fury said, "Rooney's a proper legend. I grew up watching him. Hopefully, we can have a little spar in the future.

“I do need somebody smaller to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk. Wayne if you're listening, get on the blower son."