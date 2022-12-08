English Professional boxer Tyson Fury has called out former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney.
Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight
Rooney has a role to play for Fury ahead of his undisputed fight against Usyk.
Recommended articles
Rooney was in attendance as Fury was awarded a knockout victory against Derek Chisora after 10 rounds of boxing at the home of Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in London.
Rooney was excited after watching Fury produce another dominant performance to end his fighting chapter against Chisora in the trilogy.
A message about the fight on his official social media platforms said, "Great night on Saturday watching the boxing, two warriors. Congratulations to the legend @tysonfury, master of the sport and one of the best to ever do it. Unbelievable what he’s done for boxing."
Rooney on knighting Fury
Rooney also in a conversation with Talksport explained why Fury should be knighted by the Royal Family and not be taken for granted.
The all-time top scorer for Manchester United said, "He's the best we've seen for a long time, I don't think anyone will beat him.
“He's an absolute legend, his skills are incredible. Being honest, I probably think he should be knighted."
Fury on Rooney
Fury has responded to the comments by Rooney about a possible knighthood. He called out the DC United Manager for a spar to prepare for his undisputed showdown against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.
Talking to Talksport, Fury said, "Rooney's a proper legend. I grew up watching him. Hopefully, we can have a little spar in the future.
“I do need somebody smaller to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk. Wayne if you're listening, get on the blower son."
Fury and Usyk went face to face after the fight against Chisora and is expected that an undisputed fight for the WBO, IBO, IBF WBA, and WBC heavyweight boxing titles will take place between the two in 2023.
More from category
-
Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight
-
Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout
-
How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion