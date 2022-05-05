WHAT'S BUZZIN

Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Tinubu in awe of Real Madrid after comeback against Manchester City

Bola Tinubu reacts as Real Madrid knock out Manchester City
Bola Tinubu reacts as Real Madrid knock out Manchester City

Former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken to social media to give his opinion about Real Madrid's comeback against Manchester City.

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, May 5, 2022 Real Madrid came from the brink of elimination to book a place in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid's triumph was at the expense of Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team.

The Cityzens were so close to a repeat Champions League final appearance thanks to a goal scored by Algerian wide man Riyad Mahrez.

A quick brace from Rodrygo helped Real Madrid qualify for yet another Champions League final
A quick brace from Rodrygo helped Real Madrid qualify for yet another Champions League final Imago

However Brazilian forward Rodrygo scored twice in two minutes to send the game into extra time.

Karim Benzema's penalty put the final nail on the coffin to end Manchester City's Champions League campaign this season and spark wild reactions mocking Guardiola on social media.

Tinubu who has been national leader of the All Progressives Congress since the party's formation in 2013 was pleased with the way Real Madrid came back to knock out Manchester City.

The senator in the Third Republic took to his official Instagram account to post a short video clip reacting to the game between the two European giants.

ALSO READ - How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

ALSO READ - Real Madrid stun Manchester City with historic comeback

ALSO READ - 3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

In the video, Tinubu is seen to be ecstatic as Real Madrid mounted an almost impossible comeback to turn the tie on its head.

The video by Tinubu came with a message that revealed his admiration for Carlo Ancellotti's team.

According to Tinubu he is not a Real Madrid fan but from what he saw in the game, the tenacity was the difference between the two teams.

Bola Tinubu reacts as Real Madrid knock out Manchester City
Bola Tinubu reacts as Real Madrid knock out Manchester City Pulse Nigeria

He wrote with the video, "I may not be a Real Madrid fan but I certainly admire their tenacity. #winners"

Tinubu has already announced his intention to run for the APC nomination for President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

The Nigerian accountant and politician however faces stiff competition from current Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and others as the race gets closer.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Bola Tinubu reacts as Real Madrid knock out Manchester City

    Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

  • Kelechi Iheanacho wants Leicester City to now focus on Roma after loss to Tottenham

    Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

  • MFM fan blow referee after draw with Enugu Rangers

    Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

Recommended articles

Ronaldo to battle De Bruyne, Son for Premier League Player of the Month award

Ronaldo to battle De Bruyne, Son for Premier League Player of the Month award

Van Dijk, Diaz model Liverpool's 2022/23 new kit

Van Dijk, Diaz model Liverpool's 2022/23 new kit

Blood tests confirm Alex Iwobi as Top 3 fastest player at Everton

Blood tests confirm Alex Iwobi as Top 3 fastest player at Everton

How Aribo and the other Rangers Super Eagles can win you some money in the Europa League

How Aribo and the other Rangers Super Eagles can win you some money in the Europa League

Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

'The other managers always sub me first' - Iwobi thanks Lampard for showing faith in him

'The other managers always sub me first' - Iwobi thanks Lampard for showing faith in him

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Osimhen, Simon and Chukwueze all scored for their clubs
NPFL

Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

MFM fan blow referee after draw with Enugu Rangers

International Dance Day: 5 memorable dance celebrations in football [VIDEO]

Famous dance celebrations in football
SUPER EAGLES

Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Kelechi Iheanacho wants Leicester City to now focus on Roma after loss to Tottenham