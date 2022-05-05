Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

On Wednesday, May 5, 2022 Real Madrid came from the brink of elimination to book a place in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid's triumph was at the expense of Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team.

The Cityzens were so close to a repeat Champions League final appearance thanks to a goal scored by Algerian wide man Riyad Mahrez.

Imago

However Brazilian forward Rodrygo scored twice in two minutes to send the game into extra time.

Karim Benzema's penalty put the final nail on the coffin to end Manchester City's Champions League campaign this season and spark wild reactions mocking Guardiola on social media.

Tinubu on Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Tinubu who has been national leader of the All Progressives Congress since the party's formation in 2013 was pleased with the way Real Madrid came back to knock out Manchester City.

The senator in the Third Republic took to his official Instagram account to post a short video clip reacting to the game between the two European giants.

ALSO READ - Real Madrid stun Manchester City with historic comeback

ALSO READ - 3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

In the video, Tinubu is seen to be ecstatic as Real Madrid mounted an almost impossible comeback to turn the tie on its head.

The video by Tinubu came with a message that revealed his admiration for Carlo Ancellotti's team.

According to Tinubu he is not a Real Madrid fan but from what he saw in the game, the tenacity was the difference between the two teams.

Pulse Nigeria

He wrote with the video, "I may not be a Real Madrid fan but I certainly admire their tenacity. #winners"

Tinubu has already announced his intention to run for the APC nomination for President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.