Time and where to watch Flamingos against Germany

Nigeria's under-17 women's football team known as the Flamingos are now in India for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The Flamingos players and officials arrived in Goa, India connecting a flight from Istanbul Turkey.

The Flamingos departed Nigeria for Turkey to take part in a 10-day training camp for the World Cup.

In Turkey, the Flamingos played against two professional football teams to prepare for the World Cup.

The team led by Head Coach Bankole Olowookere defeated Galatasaray 3-1 in their first friendly fixture but suffered a 1-3 loss to Fenerbahçe in their second preparatory fixture.

Pulse Nigeria

Flamingos coach on Germany

The Flamingos are now in India set for their first group game against heavyweights Germany.

At the pre-match press conference head coach, Olowookere explained the role respect will play when the Flamingos take on Germany

He said, "The German team and Nigeria are coming here for the first time. We are taking care of that situation, watching them closely, and strategizing.

"When we get to the field of play all that will be put aside. We are all equal legs on the field of play.

"Still give them their respect for now studying them. when we get to the field of play we just have to play the game and throw the respect somewhere and play the football."

Time and where to watch Flamingos

The game between the Flamingos of Nigeria and Germany will take place on Tuesday, October 11.

It is the first game of the group before fixtures against New Zealand and Chile.

Pulse Nigeria

The game against Germany will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao.