Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
Don't miss exciting highlights as World champions USA humble Super Falcons 4-0 in a friendly fixture

The Super Falcons of Nigeria suffered a 4-0 loss to the United States of America (USA) Women's national football team in an exhibition fixture played on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The Super Falcons are in the USA for a set of friendly games against the reigning FIFA Women's World Cup holders.

The first of the two games took place at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The USA started well and went in front through Sophia Smith in the 14th minute.

The Super Falcons struggled to create any attacking threat Pulse Nigeria

Lindsay Horan scored the second for the USA in the 25th minute while Smith scored her second of the game in the 45th minute.

The Super Falcons struggled to create any attacking threat as the USA went to the halftime break with a 3-0 lead.

Alex Morgan scored from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute to give the USA a four-goal cushion.

That would be the final goal of the game, the Super Falcons were able to defend well afterward.

