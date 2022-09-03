Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

The Super Falcons are in the USA for a set of friendly games against the reigning FIFA Women's World Cup holders.

The first of the two games took place at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The USA started well and went in front through Sophia Smith in the 14th minute.

Lindsay Horan scored the second for the USA in the 25th minute while Smith scored her second of the game in the 45th minute.

The Super Falcons struggled to create any attacking threat as the USA went to the halftime break with a 3-0 lead.

Alex Morgan scored from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute to give the USA a four-goal cushion.