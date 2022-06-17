Oshoala, Ebi all smiles as Super Falcons hold 1st training session in Abuja [Video]

The Super Falcons held their first training session in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

The training was supervised by Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum and his assistants.

Super Falcons of Nigeria are the reigning champions and are set to defend their title in Morocco.

The Super Falcons training session was dominated by players from the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

Most foreign based players are yet to join up with the team as Waldrum released a 30 woman list for prepare to the tournament.

The Super Falcons were in high spirits in camp, did a light work out and training drills.

In the photos released Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala was all smiles with Onome Ebi.

This is the first time the two veterans would be part of the Super Falcons team since Oshoala was stripped of the captain's arm band.

Oshoala who played a key role for Barcelona Femeni as they won the league and cup titles is still expected to lead the team at the tournament in Morocco despite no longer being captain.

Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons are in group B with Burundi Botswana and start their campaign in Morocco against South Africa on Monday, July 4.