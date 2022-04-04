Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala has taken to social media to show the meal she ate after fasting during the Ramadan period.
Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal
Watch Oshoala continue her recovery from injury with a healthy meal with cold Zobo after fasting.
The 27-year-old Barcelona Femeni forward is known for her jovial posts on social media.
Oshoala took to her official Instagram account to post a photo and video of eating after fasting during the Ramadan period.
The post on Sunday, April 3, 2022, comes with a caption, "Alhamdulilah DAY 2 ✅ with cold Zobo."
According to what can be seen in the post, Oshoala is eating healthy after fasting.
Oshoala who won the league title with Barcelona Femeni this season is known to be a devout Muslim.
\On several occasions after finding the back of the net, Oshoala has performed the sujud one of the main pillars of daily prayer in Islam.
The Super Falcons captain has been out of action due to injury and continues her rehabilitation as she is expected to resume training soon.
Oshoala is expected to again miss out on the Super Falcons list when they face their counterparts from Canada in a series of friendly games scheduled for April 8 and 11, 2022.
More from category
-
Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium
-
Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal
-
Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab