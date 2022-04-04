WHAT'S BUZZIN

Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Watch Oshoala continue her recovery from injury with a healthy meal with cold Zobo after fasting.

Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy meal during Ramadan
Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy meal during Ramadan

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala has taken to social media to show the meal she ate after fasting during the Ramadan period.

Recommended articles

The 27-year-old Barcelona Femeni forward is known for her jovial posts on social media.

Oshoala took to her official Instagram account to post a photo and video of eating after fasting during the Ramadan period.

The post on Sunday, April 3, 2022, comes with a caption, "Alhamdulilah DAY 2 ✅ with cold Zobo."

According to what can be seen in the post, Oshoala is eating healthy after fasting.

Oshoala who won the league title with Barcelona Femeni this season is known to be a devout Muslim.

Asisat Oshoala continues recovery from injury during Ramadan
Asisat Oshoala continues recovery from injury during Ramadan Pulse Nigeria

\On several occasions after finding the back of the net, Oshoala has performed the sujud one of the main pillars of daily prayer in Islam.

The Super Falcons captain has been out of action due to injury and continues her rehabilitation as she is expected to resume training soon.

Oshoala is expected to again miss out on the Super Falcons list when they face their counterparts from Canada in a series of friendly games scheduled for April 8 and 11, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Paul Onuachu scored a hattrick for Genk against Eupen

    Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

  • Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy meal during Ramadan

    Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

  • Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab

    Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Recommended articles

Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG

'It's possible' - Mbappe confirms he could remain at PSG

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab