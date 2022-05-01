WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Tosin Abayomi
Watch the 4 goals scored by Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon in Europe

Osimhen, Simon and Chukwueze all scored for their clubs
The trio contributed four goals in league action with varying outcomes for their teams on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Super Eagles striker Osimhen found the back of the net as Napoli returned to winning ways in Italy's Serie A.

Osimhen was on target as Napoli recorded a comfortable 6-1 win against Sassuolo.

The 23-year-old star rose highest to convert a cross by Lorenzo Insigne in the 15th minute.

Osimhen also provided the third goal for Hirving Lozano in the 19th minute.

In the 77th minute, Osimhen was substituted for Eljif Elmas as Napoli held on for a comfortable win in the race to secure Champions League football next season.

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukuweze was on target for Villarreal as they suffered a 1-2 loss to Alaves.

After a midweek loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, Villarreal resumed La Liga action at Alaves.

ALSO READ - Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Villarreal were down two goals at halftime, but just after the restart Chukwueze converted a ball through to him by Giovani Lo Celso to pull one back for the Yellow Submarine.

Unai Emery's men could not find an equalizer as they succumbed to defeat in a game that could cost them Champions League football next season.

Super Eagles wide man Simon was the hero as Nantes recorded a 2-2 draw at Lens in Ligue 1.

Simon broke the deadlock as early as the eighth minute from a ball through to him by Marcus Coco.

The Jos born winger scored his second of the game in the 32nd minute to restore Nantes advantage going to the halftime break.

Simon was substituted for Ghanaian star Osman Bukari in the 70th minute as Nantes conceded late to force a draw.

