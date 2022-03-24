The Super Eagles of Nigeria have landed in Kumasi for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier double header playoff qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.
Super Eagles of Nigeria land in Kumasi for Jollof derby against Ghana [Photos/ Videos]
The players put on a serious face as they arrived in Ghana.
The Super Eagles departed early this morning for Kumasi from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via a private plane by sponsors Air Peace.
The Super Eagles arrived the Kumasi Airport and received by the Ghanaian officials.
According to several sources, there are mind game being played as the stakes are high.
Instructions have been given to the Ghanaian security officials from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that journalists covering the Ghana game in Kumasi are not allowed to take photos of the Super Eagles arrival.
The team is expected to get a feel of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti ahead of the game on Friday, March 25, 2022.
See photos and videos below
