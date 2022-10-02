UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Tosin Abayomi
Sodiq Yusuff celebrates Nigeria's independence with 30 seconds submission against Don Shainis.

Nigerian–American mixed martial artist (MMA) Sodiq Olamide Yusuff recorded a comfortable victory against promotional newcomer Don Shainis at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night 211 in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Before the fight, Yusuff took to social media to congratulate Nigerians on Independence day promising to make Nigerians proud in the octagon.

'They won't be allowing us to wear our flags today but I'm always representing my people to the fullest. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 👊🏿💪🏿🇳🇬 SEE YALL TONIGHT,' - Yusuff said on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Yusuff came into the fight a 10-to-1 favorite and had a short night at the office.

The Nigerian started the fight as aggressive as he can using his clinch to charge Shainis.

Yusuf came into the fight at 12-2 in MMA and 5-1 in UFC. He used his knees to cause pain as Shainis aimed for a takedown.

Yusuff countered snatching his neck and pulling for a guillotine choke with a tight grip.

Shainis could not hold on for much longer and tapped as Yusuff go the win in just 30 seconds.

Yusuff now earns the second fastest submission in the UFC featherweight history in just 30 seconds at UFC Vegas61.

The fastest belongs to Chas Skelly with his 19-second submission of Maximo Blanco.

Yusuff's win was massive for the Featherweight division as he called out “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung to be his next fight.

Jung has not fought in the octagon since his loss to Alexander Volkanovski back in April.

Yusuff is now on a two-fight winning streak as his victory comes as good news for Nigerians after Kamaru Usman lost the UFC welterweight title to Leon Edwards in August.

