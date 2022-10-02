VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Before the fight, Yusuff took to social media to congratulate Nigerians on Independence day promising to make Nigerians proud in the octagon.

'They won't be allowing us to wear our flags today but I'm always representing my people to the fullest. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 👊🏿💪🏿🇳🇬 SEE YALL TONIGHT,' - Yusuff said on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Yusuff came into the fight a 10-to-1 favorite and had a short night at the office.

Pulse Nigeria

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds

The Nigerian started the fight as aggressive as he can using his clinch to charge Shainis.

Yusuf came into the fight at 12-2 in MMA and 5-1 in UFC. He used his knees to cause pain as Shainis aimed for a takedown.

Yusuff countered snatching his neck and pulling for a guillotine choke with a tight grip.

Pulse Nigeria

Shainis could not hold on for much longer and tapped as Yusuff go the win in just 30 seconds.

Yusuff now earns the second fastest submission in the UFC featherweight history in just 30 seconds at UFC Vegas61.

The fastest belongs to Chas Skelly with his 19-second submission of Maximo Blanco.

Yusuff's win was massive for the Featherweight division as he called out “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung to be his next fight.