Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

The release of Brittney Griner was revealed by the president of the United States of America (USA) Joe Biden.

Griner was arrested in February and found to be in possession of cannabis oil at a Moscow airport.

Following the arrest of Griner, NBA stars led by LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Kyrie Irving have called for the Biden administration to facilitate her release as soon as possible.

After several trials, Griner was sent to a penal colony with severe conditions last month which sparked an increase in the demand for her release.

Brittney Griner released for death merchant Viktor Bout

Biden confirmed the release of Griner at the White House in Washington D.C with a statement that said, "I'm glad to say Brittney's in good spirits.. she needs time and space to recover."

He then took to social media to issue a statement on her release that said, "Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

Griner's wife Cherelle was at the Oval Office and praised the efforts of the Biden administration to secure her release.

Before embracing the president she said, "I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions."

According to several sources, Biden suggested a prisoner exchange last July as Russia target Bout's release for a long time.

Russia's foreign ministry confirmed the swap between Griner for Bout happened at the Abu Dhabi airport.

The statement in part said, "The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland."

Reactions to Griner's release

The release of Griner has now sparked mixed reactions on social media as US Marine Paul Whelan is still in custody.