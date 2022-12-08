ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia as Russia receive the death merchant Viktor Bout.

Reactions as Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout
Reactions as Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

After several months in custody WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention.

The release of Brittney Griner was revealed by the president of the United States of America (USA) Joe Biden.

Griner was arrested in February and found to be in possession of cannabis oil at a Moscow airport.

Following the arrest of Griner, NBA stars led by LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Kyrie Irving have called for the Biden administration to facilitate her release as soon as possible.

After several trials, Griner was sent to a penal colony with severe conditions last month which sparked an increase in the demand for her release.

Biden confirmed the release of Griner at the White House in Washington D.C with a statement that said, "I'm glad to say Brittney's in good spirits.. she needs time and space to recover."

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia as Russia receive the death merchant Viktor Bout.
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia as Russia receive the death merchant Viktor Bout. AFP

He then took to social media to issue a statement on her release that said, "Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

Griner's wife Cherelle was at the Oval Office and praised the efforts of the Biden administration to secure her release.

Before embracing the president she said, "I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions."

According to several sources, Biden suggested a prisoner exchange last July as Russia target Bout's release for a long time.

Russia's foreign ministry confirmed the swap between Griner for Bout happened at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Griner was arrested in February and found to be in possession of cannabis oil at a Moscow airport.
Griner was arrested in February and found to be in possession of cannabis oil at a Moscow airport. AFP

The statement in part said, "The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland."

The release of Griner has now sparked mixed reactions on social media as US Marine Paul Whelan is still in custody.

The Biden administration has reiterated their desire to secure his release despite trading a Russian top asset in Bout for Griner.

