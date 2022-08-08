Rasheedat Ajibade scores 3 goals on Atletico Madrid return, Christy Ucheibe wins title with Benfica

Super Falcons duo Rasheedat Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe both took to the field for their clubs this weekend.

Both stars were part of the Super Falcons team that finished fourth at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Two weeks after the disappointing finish at the WAFCON, Ajibade and Ucheibe both played in preseason games.

Ajibade scores 3 goals for Atletico

Super Falcons star Ajibade returned to training with Atletico last week and was thrust into the action immediately.

The 22-year-old Ajibade was on target as Atletico Atlético de Madrid Femenino recorded a 6-1 victory against Alhama CF.

Ajibade scored the first three goals for Atletico Madrid in the second preparation match

The WAFCON 2022 joint-top scorer found the back of the net in the 31st, 42nd minute for a first half brace and completed her hattrick in the 52nd minute.

Speaking to the Atletico Madrid website after the game, Ajibade said, "The team has done well, and the most important thing is that we have won because that is the objective, to win all the games with the Atleti shirt, it doesn't matter if it's a pre-season match, a friendly or a competition, we just have to play to win.

“It is a good match to understand each other more as a team, to understand our patterns and structures, and to build on what we have been learning during the week."

Ajibade also revealed her motivation for Atletico Madrid now that she is back from the 2022 WAFCON.

She said, “It's going really well, a lot of work to improve as a team. There is a lot of work to be done and a lot of things to improve and perfect individually and collectively as we approach the new season .”

“I am very excited to be back with the team after the WAFCON 2022 tournament, many changes, but such is life and such is football.

"The most important thing for me is to keep working hard to improve and help the team achieve the goals ."

Asisat Oshoala missing for Barcelona

Super Falcons star forward Asisat Oshoala was not in action for Barcelona Femeni as they started the new season with a 10-0 destruction of AEM Lleida.

Despite being spotted in training last week, Oshoala is still recovering from an injury that ruled her out of the WAFCON.

Christy Ucheibe lifts title with Benfica

Super Falcons star Christy Ucheibe won the Lagoa Summer Cup with Benfica women.

Uchiebe was in action as Benfica won the first edition of the Lagoa Summer Cup with a 4-0 victory against Bétis de Seville at the Estádio Municipal da Bela Vista, in Lagoa, Algarve.

The 21-year-old midfielder did not start the game as Benfica went to the halftime break with a 0-0 scoreline.

All four goals for Benfica would come in the second half after the introduction of Uchiebe.

Uchiebe who won the Portuguese league title with Benfica last season would strengthen the midfield as she came on for Maria Negrão to start the second half.