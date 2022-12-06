QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is the problem of Portugal' - Reactions to Goncalo Ramos hattrick as Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1

Fernando Santos made a bold decision to bench team captain Cristiano Ronaldo to start Goncalo Ramos.

It turned out to be a masterstroke as Ramos put Portugal in front as early as the 17th minute converting a cross by Joao Felix.

Portugal had their second in the 33rd minute when defender Pepe rose high to nod in a corner kick by Bruno Fernandes as the Euro 2016 champions went to the break with a two-goal cushion.

To start the second half, Portugal grabbed their third as Ramos converted a cross by Diogo Dalot.

Four minutes later, Ramos provided the fourth for Raphaël Guerreiro as Switzerland pulled one back through Manuel Akanji in the 58th minute.

In the 67th minute, Ramos got his hattrick provided by Felix as Ronaldo was introduced five minutes later.

A Rafael Leao deflected strike made it six as Portugal would hold on for the win and set up a quarterfinal fixture with Africa's last hope the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Reactions to Ronaldo

Ronaldo rose to the top of the trends following Portugal's five-star performance to knockout Switzerland.

The Portuguese captain was relegated to the bench by the coach and his replacement made the headlines with a spectacular performance.

Ronaldo came to the world cup following a public disagreement with Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 37-year-old explained in an intreview with Piers Morgan that Manchester United manager Erik Tene Hag did not respect him by putting him on the bench repeatedly.

Santos has now replaced the action of Manchester United boss which sparked wild reactions about Ronaldo's openness to the possibility that his career in near an end.

Reactions to Goncalo Ramos

Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos was under pressure to take the place of Ronaldo in the starting lineup delivered for Portugal.

The 21-year-old scored three goals and provided one assist as Portugal delivered the best performance in the first knockout stage.

AFP

Fans saluted the performance of Ramos who was voted winner of the Man of the Match award. The reaction suggested that Ramos should now take the starting spot for Portugal leading the attack permanently for the World Cup.

The reactions were based on his productive night in the win against Switzerland as well as his youth and ability to run the channels.