QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.

Portugal recorded a 2-0 victory against Uruguay in a matchday two Group H 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Monday, November 29, 2022.
After a 3-2 victory against Ghana, Portugal aimed to book their place in the knockout stages against an Uruguay side that stumbled to a 0-0 draw against South Korea in their opener.
There were no goals in the first half as Portugal were unable to capitalize on their early dominance. The second half was more of the same for Portugal as Uruguay sat deep.
The breakthrough came in the 54th minute when Bruno Fernandes received a ball from Raphaël Guerreiro and then launched a cross that skipped the head of Cristiano Ronaldo into the net.
Down a goal, Uruguay decided to be more adventurous stringing passes together and creating opportunities.
Fernandes scored his second from the penalty spot after a handball by Uruguay to give Portugal three points and ensure their progression to the round of 16.
