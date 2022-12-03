QATAR 2022: 'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

In a battle of two undefeated teams, the Netherlands put on a clinic at the Al Rayyan Stadium to knock out the USA.

It took the Netherlands just 10 minutes to go in front as Memphis Depay converted a cross by Denzel Dumfries.

Just before the break, Blind converted a cross by Dumfries to out the Netherlands two goals up.

The USA began to press forward in the second half and went ahead in the 76th minute when Haji Wright converted a cross by Christian Pulisic.

The Netherlands responded in the 81st minute when Dumfries converted a cross by Blind to wrap up the game.