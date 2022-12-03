QATAR 2022: 'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

'Bring on Messi and Argentina' - Netherlands want revenge for semifinal defeat against Messi and Argentina after knocking out USA.

'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA
'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

The Netherlands recorded a 3-1 victory against the United States of America (USA) 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 fixture played on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

In a battle of two undefeated teams, the Netherlands put on a clinic at the Al Rayyan Stadium to knock out the USA.

It took the Netherlands just 10 minutes to go in front as Memphis Depay converted a cross by Denzel Dumfries.

Just before the break, Blind converted a cross by Dumfries to out the Netherlands two goals up.

The USA began to press forward in the second half and went ahead in the 76th minute when Haji Wright converted a cross by Christian Pulisic.

The Netherlands responded in the 81st minute when Dumfries converted a cross by Blind to wrap up the game.

The Netherlands held on for the win and progressed to the quarterfinals where they await the winners of the other round-of-16 fixture between Argentina and Australia.

