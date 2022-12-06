QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

'Gavi, Pedri, Agbavi all go home' - Reactions as Morocco give Africa World Cup hope, knock out Spain on penalties.

‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties
‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

Morocco defeated Spain 3-1 on penalties in a 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 fixture played at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, Africa's last team in the tournament after England eliminated the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Spain dominated by passing the ball but were unable to break down a resilient Moroccan team that defended well.

After a back-and-forth 90 minutes, Morocco were able to maintain their discipline in extra time to force penalties.

Goalkeeper Bono was the hero of the penalty shootout saving two as Morocco scored three out of four to win.

Morocco now advances to the quarterfinals where they will face the winner of the clash between Portugal and Switzerland.

Morocco took Spain into extratime in the World Cup round of 16
Morocco took Spain into extratime in the World Cup round of 16 AFP

Following Senegal's loss to England, Morocco were the continent's only representative left at the World Cup.

They put up a solid defensive effort with will as football fans around the continent cheered them on. The Atlas Lions were victorious on penalties and sparked wild reactions on social media.

African football fans regardless of their allegiance took to social media as Morocco rose to the top of the trends.

Morocco joins Ghana, Senegal, and Cameroon as African teams that have progressed to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The Atlas Lions now have the support of African football fans as they continue their campaign in Qatar.

Spain vs Morocco was to be decided via penalties with no goals after 120 minutes
Spain vs Morocco was to be decided via penalties with no goals after 120 minutes AFP

There were mixed reactions to Moroccan goalkeeper Bono who was the star of the game.

Bono made two saves from Sergio Busquets, and Carlos Soler to inspire Morocco to victory.

Bono who plays for La Liga giants Sevilla in Spain was praised for his heroics and familiarity with the opposition.

Achraf Hakimi also rose to the top of the trends as he scored the winning penalty to send Morocco to the quarterfinals.

With the fate of his country and the African continent at his feet, Hakimi produced a panenka penalty to win the game.

He was congratulated for his effort under pressure by Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe and other big names in the World of football.

Other reactions from the game lay blame for Spain's exit at the hands of manager Luis Enrique.

The reaction to Morocco's victory is that of an underdog coming out on top with little to no chance.

The Moroccans return to the pitch for the quarterfinals against Portugal or Switzerland on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

More from category

  • ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

    QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

  • Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

    Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

  • 'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

    QATAR 2022: 'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

Recommended articles

Sportybet favourable world cup special

Sportybet favourable world cup special

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

Former Southampton defender questions Calvin Bassey’s quality

Former Southampton defender questions Calvin Bassey’s quality

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Trending

'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]
QATAR 2022

'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]

'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

QATAR 2022: 'American dream dies' - Reactions as Depay and Dumfries inspire Netherlands to knockout USA

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties