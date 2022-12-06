QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, Africa's last team in the tournament after England eliminated the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Spain dominated by passing the ball but were unable to break down a resilient Moroccan team that defended well.

After a back-and-forth 90 minutes, Morocco were able to maintain their discipline in extra time to force penalties.

Goalkeeper Bono was the hero of the penalty shootout saving two as Morocco scored three out of four to win.

Morocco now advances to the quarterfinals where they will face the winner of the clash between Portugal and Switzerland.

AFP

Africa unites as Morocco knocks out Spain

Following Senegal's loss to England, Morocco were the continent's only representative left at the World Cup.

They put up a solid defensive effort with will as football fans around the continent cheered them on. The Atlas Lions were victorious on penalties and sparked wild reactions on social media.

African football fans regardless of their allegiance took to social media as Morocco rose to the top of the trends.

Morocco joins Ghana, Senegal, and Cameroon as African teams that have progressed to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The Atlas Lions now have the support of African football fans as they continue their campaign in Qatar.

AFP

Reactions to Bono and Hakimi

There were mixed reactions to Moroccan goalkeeper Bono who was the star of the game.

Bono made two saves from Sergio Busquets, and Carlos Soler to inspire Morocco to victory.

Bono who plays for La Liga giants Sevilla in Spain was praised for his heroics and familiarity with the opposition.

Achraf Hakimi also rose to the top of the trends as he scored the winning penalty to send Morocco to the quarterfinals.

With the fate of his country and the African continent at his feet, Hakimi produced a panenka penalty to win the game.

He was congratulated for his effort under pressure by Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe and other big names in the World of football.

Other reactions from the game lay blame for Spain's exit at the hands of manager Luis Enrique.

The reaction to Morocco's victory is that of an underdog coming out on top with little to no chance.