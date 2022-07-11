PSG star Geyoro inspires 5-star France to a historic win on her 50th cap

France made history on Sunday night after Grace Geyoro inspired Les Bleues to a convincing win over Italy in the Women's European Championships.
A stunning first-half performance saw one of the tournament's favourites, France, hit Italy's Azurre 5-1 to kick off their WEURO2022 on a winning note.
All the goals were scored in the opening half of the game, with Geyoro helping herself to an excellent hat-trick.
Geyoro netted her first goal just nine minutes in to put France ahead before Katoto doubled the advantage three minutes later.
A ridiculous goal from range by Cascarino made it a commanding 3-0 lead after the half-hour mark.
Two minutes after that excellent goal, Geyoro scored her second and France's fourth of the game.
She will complete her hat-trick just before the break to put France 5-0 up heading into the break.
Down and out, Martina Piemonte ensured it was a respectable scoreline when she came off the bench to pull a goal back for the Azurre 14 minutes from time.
France, Geyoro make history with emphatic victory - the key stats
Following that impressive and dominant victory over Italy, Les Bleues recorded their biggest ever win in Women's European Championships history.
France also became the first team to score five goals in the first game of a WEURO match.
For hat-trick heroine, Geyoro, her goals saw her become the first French player to score three goals since 1997.
She also, on the occasion of her 50th cap, grabbed her first first-half hat-trick.
