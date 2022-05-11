Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu was on target for KRC Genk as they recorded a 3-2 victory against Royal Charleroi Sporting Club on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Watch Paul Onuachu score for Genk against Charleroi
Onuachu has now scored 21 goals this season in Belgium for Genk
Genk and Chaleroi met in a Belgian Professional Football League play off fixture.'
Chaleroi went in front in the 34th minute through Marco Ilamimaharitra, a lead which they took to the halftime break.
Onuachu on target for Genk
The second half would see an avalanche of goals. In the 55th minute, Japanese star Junya Ito played Super Eagles star Onuachu through on goal to score.
An own goal by Ken Nkuba in the 59th minute put Genk in front. In the 65th minute, Carlos Cuesta scored Genk's third of the game from a ball through to him by Kristian Thorstvedt.
In the 72nd minute, Daan Heymans gave Charleroi a lifeline when he converted a ball through to him by Vakoun Issouf Bayo.
Onuachu featured for just 80 minute before he was substituted for Luca Oyen.
Onuachu who won the Belgian league's golden boot now has a total of 21 goals in this season.
Genk held on to secure the win. Genk are second on the playoff standings behind Gent in the race for the championship.
Genk continue their playoff campaign when they take on first placed Gent in their next fixture scheduled for Sunday, May 15, 2022.
