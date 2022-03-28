'Safe and Sound in Abuja' - Partey leads Ghana for battle against Super Eagles of Nigeria [Photos/Videos]

The Black Stars touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in the evening of Monday, March 28, 2022.

Despite having a loud crowd of 40,000 rooting for them, the Black Stars were held to a goalless draw by the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, March 25 in the first leg affair.

Pulse Nigeria

A total of 25 players, officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and technical crew members arrived on a chartered flight at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

The 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola will host the second-leg fixture between the two West African giants.

The official Twitter account of the Black Stars of Ghana posted several videos and pictures of their arrival in Abuja.

Some of the messages that came with the posts are, "Safe and Sound in Abuja." "JUST BELIEVE."

See photos and videos below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria