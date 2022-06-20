Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco

With less than 15 days to the start of the tournament, Super Falcons striker Desire Oparazonie has pulled out.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the withdrawal of Oparanozie from the squad.

ALSO READ - Osimhen, Oshoala win big at 2022 Ballers Awards

The message on their official Twitter handles said, "Just In: Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has been called up to replace Chinwendu Ihezuo and Anam Imo will replace Desire Oparanozie."

Pulse Nigeria

Oparanozie on AWCON

Oparanozie who plays for Wuhan Jiangda in China explained why she is unable to join the Super Falcons camp.

In a message on her official Twitter handle she said, "Due to issues bothering on boarder restrictions, which is beyond my control. I am officially unavailable to serve. Which explains my replacement.

"I wish the team all the best in Morocco as I will be cheering from here. #GoSuperFalcons #AWCON2022."

Ebi on AWCON

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi is confident of their chances to retain the title in Morocco.

According to Ebi, African football has improved over the years but the Super Falcons can still continue their dominance.

Pulse Nigeria

She said, “We are aware of the intense competition that is going to play out there in Morocco. We have no illusions.

"Women’s football has continued to grow in a lot of other African nations, faster than anyone can imagine.

Pulse Nigeria

"So, there will be nothing like under-rating any team. All the teams will be upbeat about their chances and winning tickets to the World Cup.

“On our part, as defending champions, we know our strengths. We know what we have to bring to the pitch to conquer.

Pulse Nigeria

"The wise thing always is to take it one match at a time. We go up first against the Banyana, and then we have to face the challenges of Botswana and Burundi.