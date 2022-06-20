AWCON

Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Oparanozie will not be at the AWCON because of restrictions, captain Ebi wants to win in Morocco.

Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco
Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco

The Super Falcons of Nigeria continue their preparation for the upcoming 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Recommended articles

With less than 15 days to the start of the tournament, Super Falcons striker Desire Oparazonie has pulled out.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the withdrawal of Oparanozie from the squad.

ALSO READ - Osimhen, Oshoala win big at 2022 Ballers Awards

Oshoala, Ajibade open Super Falcons camp for 2022 AWCON

Rasheedat Ajibade goes to church, Oshoala on vacation, Payne shows off drip

The message on their official Twitter handles said, "Just In: Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has been called up to replace Chinwendu Ihezuo and Anam Imo will replace Desire Oparanozie."

Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco
Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco Pulse Nigeria

Oparanozie who plays for Wuhan Jiangda in China explained why she is unable to join the Super Falcons camp.

In a message on her official Twitter handle she said, "Due to issues bothering on boarder restrictions, which is beyond my control. I am officially unavailable to serve. Which explains my replacement.

"I wish the team all the best in Morocco as I will be cheering from here. #GoSuperFalcons #AWCON2022."

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi is confident of their chances to retain the title in Morocco.

According to Ebi, African football has improved over the years but the Super Falcons can still continue their dominance.

Oshoala in camp as Super Falcons hold first AWCON training session
Oshoala in camp as Super Falcons hold first AWCON training session Pulse Nigeria

She said, “We are aware of the intense competition that is going to play out there in Morocco. We have no illusions.

"Women’s football has continued to grow in a lot of other African nations, faster than anyone can imagine.

Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco
Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco Pulse Nigeria

"So, there will be nothing like under-rating any team. All the teams will be upbeat about their chances and winning tickets to the World Cup.

“On our part, as defending champions, we know our strengths. We know what we have to bring to the pitch to conquer.

Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco
Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco Pulse Nigeria

"The wise thing always is to take it one match at a time. We go up first against the Banyana, and then we have to face the challenges of Botswana and Burundi.

"Then, the knock-out rounds. World Cup ticket is paramount, but we also want to retain our trophy.”

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco

    Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco

  • Sunday Oliseh powers home from range against Spain at the 1998 World Cup (IMAGO/Norbert Schmidt)

    Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

  • Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

    Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

Recommended articles

TRANSFERS: Pulse of the Day: Arsenal and Man United fans set to clash heads, Haller, Moriba on the move?

TRANSFERS: Pulse of the Day: Arsenal and Man United fans set to clash heads, Haller, Moriba on the move?

Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco

Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco

Rangers to retain Nigerian quota at Ibrox with Randers forward Stephen Odey

Rangers to retain Nigerian quota at Ibrox with Randers forward Stephen Odey

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Nigeria and Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu signs 4-year deal with Sportsbet.io

Nigeria and Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu signs 4-year deal with Sportsbet.io

PSG tried to 'steal' Real Madrid star, Florentino Perez reveals in interview

PSG tried to 'steal' Real Madrid star, Florentino Perez reveals in interview

Trending

Watch: Brazil star Neymar Jr, spotted vibing to 'Jerusalema'

Neymar. Jr spotted vibing to viral 2020 Afro-house hit 'Jerusalema'
SCOOP

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey
SCOOP

Bolt, Evra shine as World XI beat England to win Soccer Aid [Photos/Videos]

Bolt, Evra shine as World XI beat England to win Soccer Aid
RANKED

Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

Sunday Oliseh powers home from range against Spain at the 1998 World Cup (IMAGO/Norbert Schmidt)