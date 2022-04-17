Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

The 48-year-old was in the west African country at the request of the President George Oppong Weah.

Okocha joined other African football legends such as Togolese footballer of Nigerian descent Emmanuel Adebayor, Ghana's Asamoah Gyan, former Senegal striker El Hadji Diouf, and Zambia's Kalusha Bwalya in Liberia.

The reason for the gathering of the African football legends was to celebrate the dedication ceremony of the Invincible Sports Park.

The Invincible Sports Park is a new sports center built by the Weah led government of Liberia.

The celebration of the newly opened sport facility would involve the football stars participating in a charity game.

Pulse Nigeria

Now retired, the players arrived in Liberia and were greeted by the public with admiration.

The game featured the African legends against a Weah led eleven.

The African legends were able to get a 4-3 victory in what turned out to be a very competitive encounter.

Pulse Nigeria

The game was another feather in the cap of Okocha who is now enjoying his retirement as a global football icon.

Okocha was recently spotted at the draw ceremony for the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite the Super Eagles of Nigeria failing to qualify.

Pulse Nigeria

The former midfield maestro is one of the greatest players to have been produced from the African continent.