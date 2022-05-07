SUPER EAGLES

Watch Odion Ighalo score for Al- Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac

Tosin Abayomi
Ighalo now has 20 goals this season as the top scorer in Saudi Arabia for Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo was on target for Al-Hilal as they recorded a 4-2 victory against Damac in a Saudi Professional League (SPL) fixture played on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Damac went in front at home when Emilio Zelaya converted from the penalty spot.

Musab Fahz Aljuwayr would equalize for Al-Hilal in the 36th minute when converted a ball through to him by Ighalo.

Damac would however go back in front in the 40th minute when Mansour Hamzi converted a ball through to him by Abdullah Al Ammar.

The home side went to the halftime break ahead but Matheus Pereira but Al-Hilal on level terms when he converted a ball through to him by Abdullah Otayf.

Al-Hilal would go in front for the first time in the game when Moussa Marega converted a ball through to him by Michael Richard Delgado de Oliveira in the 80th minute.

Ighalo put the icing on the cake for Al-Hilal when he converted a ball through to him by Abdulrahman Al Obaid in additional time.

The victory moves Ighalo's Al-Hilal up to second in the league but are still nine points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with just five games left to play.

Ighalo now has 20 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season. It is a combination of his strikes since he joined Al-Hilal from rivals Al-Shabab earlier this year.

Ighalo is expected to return to action when Al-Hilal travel to face Ettifaq in their next league fixture scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

