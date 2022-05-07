Watch Odion Ighalo score for Al- Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo was on target for Al-Hilal as they recorded a 4-2 victory against Damac in a Saudi Professional League (SPL) fixture played on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Ighalo now has 20 goals this season as the top scorer in Saudi Arabia for Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal.
Damac went in front at home when Emilio Zelaya converted from the penalty spot.
Ighalo grabs assist and goal
Musab Fahz Aljuwayr would equalize for Al-Hilal in the 36th minute when converted a ball through to him by Ighalo.
Damac would however go back in front in the 40th minute when Mansour Hamzi converted a ball through to him by Abdullah Al Ammar.
The home side went to the halftime break ahead but Matheus Pereira but Al-Hilal on level terms when he converted a ball through to him by Abdullah Otayf.
Al-Hilal would go in front for the first time in the game when Moussa Marega converted a ball through to him by Michael Richard Delgado de Oliveira in the 80th minute.
Ighalo put the icing on the cake for Al-Hilal when he converted a ball through to him by Abdulrahman Al Obaid in additional time.
The victory moves Ighalo's Al-Hilal up to second in the league but are still nine points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with just five games left to play.
Ighalo now has 20 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season. It is a combination of his strikes since he joined Al-Hilal from rivals Al-Shabab earlier this year.
Ighalo is expected to return to action when Al-Hilal travel to face Ettifaq in their next league fixture scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
