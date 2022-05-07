Watch Odion Ighalo score for Al- Hilal in 4-2 win against Damac

Damac went in front at home when Emilio Zelaya converted from the penalty spot.

Ighalo grabs assist and goal

Musab Fahz Aljuwayr would equalize for Al-Hilal in the 36th minute when converted a ball through to him by Ighalo.

Damac would however go back in front in the 40th minute when Mansour Hamzi converted a ball through to him by Abdullah Al Ammar.

The home side went to the halftime break ahead but Matheus Pereira but Al-Hilal on level terms when he converted a ball through to him by Abdullah Otayf.

Al-Hilal would go in front for the first time in the game when Moussa Marega converted a ball through to him by Michael Richard Delgado de Oliveira in the 80th minute.

Ighalo put the icing on the cake for Al-Hilal when he converted a ball through to him by Abdulrahman Al Obaid in additional time.

The victory moves Ighalo's Al-Hilal up to second in the league but are still nine points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with just five games left to play.

Ighalo now has 20 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season. It is a combination of his strikes since he joined Al-Hilal from rivals Al-Shabab earlier this year.