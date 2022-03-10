Odion Ighalo reminds Nigerians of his wealth, shows off N200m Rolls Royce Phantom

The 32-year-old striker based in Saudi Arabia flaunted the latest Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Ighalo is one of the highest-earning Nigerian football stars of all time and therefore continues to live a life of luxury.

He took to his official Instagram account to post a short video of him cruising in the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Along with the video was a message that said, "Being happy doesn’t mean that everything is perfect. It means that you’ve decided to look beyond the imperfections💙🦅 #blessed #grateful."

Some of the comments about the car , “Football money pass ritual and money laundering."

“It pays to still have grace and work hard you are lifted. “Why you dey talk like say everything no perfect? Have you seen your car?”

A professional description of the Rolls-Royce Phantom reveals that the car is about 480,000 dollars which is approximately 200 million naira.

The experts describing the car stated, "The Rolls-Royce Phantom has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 6749 cc.

Pulse Nigeria

"It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Phantom has a mileage of 9.8 kmpl & Ground clearance of Phantom is 164mm.

"The Phantom is a 5 seater 12 cylinder car and has length of 5982mm, width of 2018mm and a wheelbase of 3772mm."

Ighalo also wished his mother a happy birthday in another post that said, "Happy birthday to my mama…MAMA I LOVE YOU with all my heart🎂💙💙💙🙏🏾 #mamaalhilal #birthdaygirl #blessed #gratitude #grateful."