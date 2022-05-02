Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

MFM fans were not happy with the result and blamed the match official for the frustrating result.

NPFL referee attacked again

The match official was attacked after the game as the Stadium became restless with the outcome.

This is not a new occurrence in the NPFL as violence is often what fans resort to when fans are not happy with the result.

The blow then resulted into a fracas on the pitch as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) present at the stadium had to interfere.

Just in February, Plateau United players and staff were violently beaten by Gombe United fans because their team was held to a 1-1 draw at the new Pantami Stadium.

In a related development, Kwara United suffered a 2-1 loss to Rivers United at State Stadium in Ilorin.