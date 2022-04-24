Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

David Bankole Adeleye made Nigeria proud with a knockout at Wembley just before the Fury vs Whyte fight.

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash

A British boxer of Nigerian descent David Adeleye was in action in the undercard of the Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte WBC heavyweight showdown.

Recommended articles

While the boxing world was focused on the WBC heavyweight showdown between two top fighters in Whyte and Fury, a Nigerian-born youngster continued his development in the sport.

The 25-year-old Adeleye was in action against journeyman Chris Healey.

In preparation for the fight against Whyte, Adeleye was the chief sparring partner of Fury.

The youngster is one of the highly rated heavyweight boxers and was given a chance to prove himself in the undercard fight on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Adeleye came into the fight against Healey with a 8-0 record at heavyweight level.

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash Pulse Nigeria

The fight was a bore fest in the opening rounds as Adeleye struggled to impose his quickness.

The unheralded Chris Healey had a record of 9-8 and entered the fight considerably out of shape.

The Nigerian-born youngster showed no signs of sparring with Tyson Fury in preparation for the Whyte this weekend as he was initially uninspiring against Chris Healey.

Adeleye had dreamed of fighting at the national stadium and was bearing a tattoo of a young boy outside Wembley on his arm.

Despite his initial struggles it was clear that right off the bat that Adeleye was a superior boxer to his opponent Healey.

The two slow moving big guys started off cautious until Adeleye received a dangerous uppercut which could have ended his night.

Healey pursued him hopelessly for much of the fight as Adeleye was able to land the smarter shots even though he was initially rocked.

David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash
David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash Pulse Nigeria

The fight came to an end in the fourth round as Adeleye's one power punch landed which resulted into the referee stopping the fight to give him a technical knockout victory.

Adeleye took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the victory and fighting at Wembley.

He wrote, Special feeling to step into the ring at @wembleystadium 🔥 A big shoutout to my sponsors @boxcentric & Sovereign International! A good night’s work. More to come."

Adeleye is expected to continue his development with tougher challenges awaiting in the heavyweight division.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • David Adeleye defeated Chris Healey at Wembley before the Fury vs Whyte clash

    Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

  • Tyson Fury stooped Dillian Whyte in round 6

    Watch Tyson Fury knock out Dillian Whyte with vicious upper cut in the 6th round

  • Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK

    Nigerian musician Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK [Video]

Recommended articles

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

Watch Nigerian-born David Adeleye knockout Chris Healey in undercard fight at Wembley Stadium

Success and Udogie on target as Udinese come from behind in Serie A

Success and Udogie on target as Udinese come from behind in Serie A

Moses Simon ends goal drought as Nantes win 8-goal thriller against Bordeaux

Moses Simon ends goal drought as Nantes win 8-goal thriller against Bordeaux

Reactions trail Chelsea's late win after the 'worst ever' penalty from Jorginho

Reactions trail Chelsea's late win after the 'worst ever' penalty from Jorginho

Osimhen's title dream is all but over as Napoli blow away a two-goal lead at Empoli

Osimhen's title dream is all but over as Napoli blow away a two-goal lead at Empoli

Karim Adeyemi and Noah Okafor help RB Salzburg secure 16th Championship success

Karim Adeyemi and Noah Okafor help RB Salzburg secure 16th Championship success

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Nigerian musician Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK [Video]

Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK

Watch: Callum Hudson-Odoi rocks new haircut as he vibes to Runtown's Mad Over You [Video]

Hudson-Odoi rocks new haircut while vibing to Runtown's Mad Over You
BOXING

Watch Tyson Fury knock out Dillian Whyte with vicious upper cut in the 6th round

Tyson Fury stooped Dillian Whyte in round 6