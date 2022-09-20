The Super Eagles of Nigeria camp is now open for the upcoming international friendly against the Les Fennecs of Algeria.
Ndidi, Awoniyi among 18 players to hit Super Eagles camp in Oran [Video]
The Super Eagles have touched down in Oran, in camp ready to make Nigerians proud in the friendly against Algeria.
After several replacements due to injury from the 25 players invited for the friendly, 18 have arrived.
The Super Eagles players in camp are lodged at Marriott hotel in Algeria ahead of the friendly fixture.
The Super Eagles' official social media handles gave an update on the players in camp.
18 Super Eagles players in camp
Along with a video of the players arrival was a message that said, "Update! 18 players in camp. Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, Moffi. Expected: Uzoho, Adebayo, Duru, Saviour, Iheanacho, Lookman."
Super Eagles new boss Jose Peseiro is still expecting the arrival of six players to camp.
The expected Players are Francis Uzoho, Adeleye Adebayo, Ebube Duru, Godwin Saviour, Kelechi Iheanacho.
The first training session of the team will be on Tuesday, September 20 2022.
The Super Eagles will debut their new jersey by international sports wear brand Nike against Algeria at the 40,000 Stade Olympique in Oran on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.