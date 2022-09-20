Ndidi, Awoniyi among 18 players to hit Super Eagles camp in Oran [Video]

After several replacements due to injury from the 25 players invited for the friendly, 18 have arrived.

The Super Eagles players in camp are lodged at Marriott hotel in Algeria ahead of the friendly fixture.

The Super Eagles' official social media handles gave an update on the players in camp.

18 Super Eagles players in camp

Along with a video of the players arrival was a message that said, "Update! 18 players in camp. Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, Moffi. Expected: Uzoho, Adebayo, Duru, Saviour, Iheanacho, Lookman."

Super Eagles new boss Jose Peseiro is still expecting the arrival of six players to camp.

The expected Players are Francis Uzoho, Adeleye Adebayo, Ebube Duru, Godwin Saviour, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The first training session of the team will be on Tuesday, September 20 2022.