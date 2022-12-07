NBA unveils new awards to celebrate Regular season [Photos]

Check out the new awards to celebrate the NBA regular season.

The NBA has unveiled the new awards to be given out at the conclusion of the 2022/23 regular season.

The NBA playoffs are regarded as the ultimate competition for basketball worldwide which has diminished the attention to the regular season in recent years.

A total of 82 games for all 30 teams in the Western and Eastern Conference for five months sets up the standings for the playoff seedings.

Featuring Jack Twyman with his arm around teammate Maurice Stokes, the new NBA Teammate of the Year AFP

The NBA Regular season now has more importance as there are awards to fight for the team, players, and front office.

The NBA already has awards for the Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, and Rookie of the Year all sponsored.

Named for the first winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award in 1995-96, the Joe Dumars Trophy features two players shaking hands in respect for each other. AFP

The new awards without sponsorship included the Twyman-Stokes Trophy, Joe Dumars Trophy, Red Auerbach Trophy, Executive of the Year Award, and Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

The new NBA Teammate of the Year trophy features Jack Twyman with his arm around teammate Maurice Stokes.

Named after legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach and presented to the NBA Coach of the Year, AFP

The NBA Sportsmanship Award named after the first winner Joe Dumars features two players shaking hands in respect for each other.

The new NBA Coach of the Year trophy has a sculpture of legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach on the bench with a game plan in one hand and a cigar in the other.

Named after the NBA’s first commissioner Maurice Podoloff, this trophy is presented to the team with the best record after 82 regular season games AFP

The new NBA Executive of the Year Award has an iconic 5-sided pyramid that symbolizes the 5 players on the floor united, and pointing toward the apex under the direction of the executive.

To celebrate the team with the best record after 82 regular season games from both conferences a new award is introduced named after the NBA&rsquo;s first commissioner Maurice Podoloff.

