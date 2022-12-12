NBA: 'Port Harcourt Boys' - Burna Boy teams up with Precious Achiuwa in Orlando [Photos]

Burna Boy was among the celebrity row Amway Center in Florida as the Orlando Magic recorded a 111 - 99 victory against the Toronto Raptors in the early hours of Monday, December 12, 2022.

The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian star was at the celebrity row to witness an entertaining matchup between two young exciting teams from the NBA eastern conference.

The Orlando Magic dropped the first quarter by one point but won the other three quarters to record a comfortable 12-point victory at home.

AFP

Burna Boy Achiuwa and Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic and the NBA acknowledged the attendance of superstars musician Burna Boy among the celebrities at the game.

Photos and Videos of Burna Boy along with other celebrities at the game such as American actor Matthew Lewis and Musician FLA$H G.

Following the game, Burna Boy teamed up with Nigerian professional basketball player Precious Ezinna Achiuwa.

Achiuwa was part of the Toronto Raptors team that traveled for the game but did not feature against the Orlando Magic.

AFP

Achiuwa has been out of action for a couple of games recovering from a right ankle sprain injury.

Burna Boy and Achiuwa celebrated a reunion in Florida as they both hail from Port Harcourt the capital and largest city in Rivers State.