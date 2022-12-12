ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: 'Port Harcourt Boys' - Burna Boy teams up with Precious Achiuwa in Orlando [Photos]

Port Harcourt Boys Burna Boy and Precious Achiuwa link up in an NBA game between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, known professionally as Burna Boy was in attendance at an NBA regular season fixture between the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors.

Burna Boy was among the celebrity row Amway Center in Florida as the Orlando Magic recorded a 111 - 99 victory against the Toronto Raptors in the early hours of Monday, December 12, 2022.

The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian star was at the celebrity row to witness an entertaining matchup between two young exciting teams from the NBA eastern conference.

The Orlando Magic dropped the first quarter by one point but won the other three quarters to record a comfortable 12-point victory at home.

The Orlando Magic and the NBA acknowledged the attendance of superstars musician Burna Boy among the celebrities at the game.

Photos and Videos of Burna Boy along with other celebrities at the game such as American actor Matthew Lewis and Musician FLA$H G.

Following the game, Burna Boy teamed up with Nigerian professional basketball player Precious Ezinna Achiuwa.

Achiuwa was part of the Toronto Raptors team that traveled for the game but did not feature against the Orlando Magic.

Burna Boy and Achiuwa celebrated a reunion in Florida as they both hail from Port Harcourt the capital and largest city in Rivers State.
Achiuwa has been out of action for a couple of games recovering from a right ankle sprain injury.

Burna Boy and Achiuwa celebrated a reunion in Florida as they both hail from Port Harcourt the capital and largest city in Rivers State.

Burna Boy also received a jersey from Mohamed Bamba as he teamed up with other players after the game.

