'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]

After a 3-2 loss to a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in their opener, Ghana were under pressure to get a positive result against South Korea.

Mr Eazi known for his Ghanaian attachment was at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan as the Black Stars recorded a 3-2 win against South Korea.

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus scored a brace as the Black Stars were able to outlast a resilient South Korean side.

AFP

Mr Eazi supports Ghana in Qatar

Mr Eazi a Nigerian is known for his influence to the Ghanaian entertainment industry as he is a pioneer of the popular Banku genre of music.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are not at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Mr Eazi has decided to pledge his allegiance to the Black Stars of Ghana.

Mr Eazi was not at Stadium 974 in Doha as Ghana lost to Portugal in their opening group game.

After South Korea equalized through two quick goals by Cho Gue-sung, Mr Eazi went crazy as Kudus put Ghana back in front late in the game.

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Eazi posted photos from the game on his official social media platforms.

On his official Instagram account, Mr Eazi jokingly claimed credit for the Black Stars' victory against South Korea with a caption that said, "Na me bring good luck."