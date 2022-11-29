Nigerian-born singer Oluwatosin Ajibade known as Mr Eazi was present for the matchday two Group H 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture between the Black Stars of Ghana and South Korea.
'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]
'Na me bring good luck' - takes credit for Ghana's victory against South Korea.
Recommended articles
After a 3-2 loss to a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in their opener, Ghana were under pressure to get a positive result against South Korea.
Mr Eazi known for his Ghanaian attachment was at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan as the Black Stars recorded a 3-2 win against South Korea.
Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus scored a brace as the Black Stars were able to outlast a resilient South Korean side.
Mr Eazi supports Ghana in Qatar
Mr Eazi a Nigerian is known for his influence to the Ghanaian entertainment industry as he is a pioneer of the popular Banku genre of music.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are not at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Mr Eazi has decided to pledge his allegiance to the Black Stars of Ghana.
Mr Eazi was not at Stadium 974 in Doha as Ghana lost to Portugal in their opening group game.
After South Korea equalized through two quick goals by Cho Gue-sung, Mr Eazi went crazy as Kudus put Ghana back in front late in the game.
Mr Eazi posted photos from the game on his official social media platforms.
On his official Instagram account, Mr Eazi jokingly claimed credit for the Black Stars' victory against South Korea with a caption that said, "Na me bring good luck."
Mr Eazi is known for his excitement for football which he expresses on social media and with resources, as his Tech Company are also an official sponsor for the Ghana Premier league.
More from category
-
'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]
-
Watch Asisat Oshoala score for Barcelona in 8-0 win against Alaves
-
D'Tigers star Chimezie Metu lights the beam for Sacramento Kings after victory against San Antonio Spurs.