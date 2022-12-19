Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

In a thrilling contest, Lionel Messi scored twice for Argentina and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net all three times for France.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero as Argentina overcame France in the shoot-out.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman while Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide

Argentina mock Mbappe in the dressing room

Mbappe won the golden boot award for the top scorer but lost the Golden ball accolade for the best player of the tournament to Messi.

AFP

Messi and Argentina stars were in a celebratory mood after victory in the final.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez led the celebrations in the dressing room and Messi climbed to the top of the table.

While celebrating their victory, Martinez decided to troll Mbappe with a minute of silence.

The message of a minute of silence for Mbappe is a result of their pre-match statements.

Mbappe said before the game that football in Europe is more advanced than their south American counterparts.

He said, "The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League.

AFP

“When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America.

"Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it's always the Europeans who win.”

Martinez responded with a message that Mbappe, "doesn't know enough about football."