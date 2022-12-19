ADVERTISEMENT

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Argentina celebrates the World Cup victory with a 1-minute silence to mock Mbappe.

Argentina celebrates the World Cup victory with a 1-minute silence to mock Mbappe.
Argentina celebrates the World Cup victory with a 1-minute silence to mock Mbappe.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a thrilling contest, Lionel Messi scored twice for Argentina and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net all three times for France.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero as Argentina overcame France in the shoot-out.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman while Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide

Mbappe won the golden boot award for the top scorer but lost the Golden ball accolade for the best player of the tournament to Messi.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022. AFP

Messi and Argentina stars were in a celebratory mood after victory in the final.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez led the celebrations in the dressing room and Messi climbed to the top of the table.

While celebrating their victory, Martinez decided to troll Mbappe with a minute of silence.

The message of a minute of silence for Mbappe is a result of their pre-match statements.

Mbappe said before the game that football in Europe is more advanced than their south American counterparts.

He said, "The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League.

Martinez decided to troll Mbappe with a minute of silence.
Martinez decided to troll Mbappe with a minute of silence. AFP

&ldquo;When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America.&nbsp;

&quot;Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That&rsquo;s why at the last World Cups, it's always the Europeans who win.&rdquo;

Martinez responded with a message that Mbappe, "doesn't know enough about football."

Mbappe scored three goals and his kick in the penalty shoot-out but it was Martinez who had the last laugh as champion with Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Argentina celebrates the World Cup victory with a 1-minute silence to mock Mbappe.

    Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

  • Fernando Santos leaves Portugal as its most successful manager (Shutterstock)

    VIDEO: Watch emotional tribute to Fernando Santos as Portugal confirm exit

  • Port Harcourt Boys Burna Boy and Precious Achiuwa link up in an NBA game between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

    NBA: 'Port Harcourt Boys' - Burna Boy teams up with Precious Achiuwa in Orlando [Photos]

Recommended articles

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out

BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Port Harcourt Boys Burna Boy and Precious Achiuwa link up in an NBA game between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

NBA: 'Port Harcourt Boys' - Burna Boy teams up with Precious Achiuwa in Orlando [Photos]

Fernando Santos leaves Portugal as its most successful manager (Shutterstock)

VIDEO: Watch emotional tribute to Fernando Santos as Portugal confirm exit

Argentina celebrates the World Cup victory with a 1-minute silence to mock Mbappe.

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]