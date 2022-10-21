VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

The 34-year-old Balogun is known as a defensive hard man for the Super Eagles and Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers F.C but also has a soothing voice.

Balogun showed off his amazing voice in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

The QPR star in the interview was asked to showcase his hidden talent and he responded with his voice.

QPR

Balogun channels in Wizkid and Tems

Balogun decided to take on the challenge of singing to the hit song Essence by Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid.

Balogun hit the high notes singing to the chorus by Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems.

The video of Balogun then went viral with the tweet blowing up with several Nigerian football fans amazed by his voice.

Balogun who has made 46 appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria was born in Berlin Germany.