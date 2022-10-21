VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has gained more admirers but not for his talents on the football field.
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has the talent to rival Wizkid and Tems in music, showing his amazing voice singing Essence.
The 34-year-old Balogun is known as a defensive hard man for the Super Eagles and Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers F.C but also has a soothing voice.
Balogun showed off his amazing voice in a video that has now gone viral on social media.
The QPR star in the interview was asked to showcase his hidden talent and he responded with his voice.
Balogun channels in Wizkid and Tems
Balogun decided to take on the challenge of singing to the hit song Essence by Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid.
Balogun hit the high notes singing to the chorus by Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems.
The video of Balogun then went viral with the tweet blowing up with several Nigerian football fans amazed by his voice.
Balogun who has made 46 appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria was born in Berlin Germany.
The Super Eagles veteran will return to action for 1st placed QPR in the Championship against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, October 21, 2022.
