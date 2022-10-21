VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has the talent to rival Wizkid and Tems in music, showing his amazing voice singing Essence.

Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart
Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has gained more admirers but not for his talents on the football field.

Read Also

The 34-year-old Balogun is known as a defensive hard man for the Super Eagles and Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers F.C but also has a soothing voice.

Balogun showed off his amazing voice in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

The QPR star in the interview was asked to showcase his hidden talent and he responded with his voice.

QPR have announced the signing of Leon Balogun
QPR have announced the signing of Leon Balogun QPR

Balogun decided to take on the challenge of singing to the hit song Essence by Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid.

Balogun hit the high notes singing to the chorus by Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems.

The video of Balogun then went viral with the tweet blowing up with several Nigerian football fans amazed by his voice.

Balogun who has made 46 appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria was born in Berlin Germany.

The Super Eagles veteran will return to action for 1st placed QPR in the Championship against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, October 21, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

    VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

  • Afolabi scores Puskas award contender as Flamingos beat New Zealand 4-0 in 2nd group game

    Afolabi scores Puskas award contender as Flamingos beat New Zealand 4-0 in 2nd group game

  • Francis Uzoho

    VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

Recommended articles

Can the Super Falcons avoid USA, Germany or even Brazil at Saturday's World Cup draw?

Can the Super Falcons avoid USA, Germany or even Brazil at Saturday's World Cup draw?

Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

Olympic Eagles promised ₦10m to beat Tanzania

VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

Kelechi Iheanacho continues cameo show as Leicester beat Leeds United

Kelechi Iheanacho continues cameo show as Leicester beat Leeds United

'It was unfortunate' - Brendan Rodgers still 'regrets' letting Ademola Lookman leave

'It was unfortunate' - Brendan Rodgers still 'regrets' letting Ademola Lookman leave

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

Floods in Nigeria: Football fans struggle to stay afloat while watching the Premier League

Floods in Nigeria: Football fans struggle to stay afloat while watching the Premier League

'I'm not done with football' - Retired John Obi Mikel says

'I'm not done with football' - Retired John Obi Mikel says

Trending

Afolabi scores Puskas award contender as Flamingos beat New Zealand 4-0 in 2nd group game
FIFA U-17 WWC

Afolabi scores Puskas award contender as Flamingos beat New Zealand 4-0 in 2nd group game

Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart