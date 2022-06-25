VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

Here are five wonderful Premier League goals scored by Nigerians in no particular order.

Kelechi Iheanacho v Southampton

Long before his ‘Senior man’ days, 2015/16 was a great breakout season for Kelechi Iheanacho who contributed eight Premier League goals for Manchester City.

The best one came in a 4-2 loss away at Southampton, Iheanacho received a pass on the edge of the box from Jesus Navas and curled home an absolute peach into the top corner.

ALSO READ

Obafemi Martins v Tottenham

Newcastle were away at Tottenham and trailing 2-1 with the game winding to an end until Obafemi Martins pulled a magic rabbit out of the hat.

The Nigerian striker received the ball well outside the ball, turned the wrong way and struck home a fierce shot with his weaker foot.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni v Chelsea

Of course, the highest-scoring Nigerian in Premier League history ought to have at least one entry on this list from his 95 total goals in the competition.

The Nigerian scored the third for Middlesbrough in an incredible 3-0 win against Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium, he backed in and floored Ricardo Carvalho and then proceeded to put John Terry on skates before firing the ball in past Petr Cech.

Ola Aina v West Brom

Ola Aina scored his first-ever Premier League goal in November 2020 as Fulham beat West Brom and won the goal of the month award.

The right full-back cut in on his left foot which was supposedly weaker but whipped a shot that was too strong for Sam Johnstone in the West Brom goal.

Kelechi Iheanacho v Sheffield United

Iheanacho appears once again but this time as the Senior Man we all know and love with a superb hat-trick against Sheffield United in 2021.