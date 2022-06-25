VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Nigerian players have scored some beautiful goals in 30 years of Premier League football and here are 5 of the best.

Nigerian players have scored some great Premier League goals
Nigerian players have scored some great Premier League goals

Some of the best Nigerian players in history have strutted their stuff in the English top-flight and have as such produced some great goals in the process.

Recommended articles

Here are five wonderful Premier League goals scored by Nigerians in no particular order.

Long before his ‘Senior man’ days, 2015/16 was a great breakout season for Kelechi Iheanacho who contributed eight Premier League goals for Manchester City.

The best one came in a 4-2 loss away at Southampton, Iheanacho received a pass on the edge of the box from Jesus Navas and curled home an absolute peach into the top corner.

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 1)

Osimhen, Ndidi, or Okocha: Who is Nigeria's most expensive player?'Okocha bawo?' - Reactions as fans differ on the Premier League's best African player

Newcastle were away at Tottenham and trailing 2-1 with the game winding to an end until Obafemi Martins pulled a magic rabbit out of the hat.

The Nigerian striker received the ball well outside the ball, turned the wrong way and struck home a fierce shot with his weaker foot.

Of course, the highest-scoring Nigerian in Premier League history ought to have at least one entry on this list from his 95 total goals in the competition.

The Nigerian scored the third for Middlesbrough in an incredible 3-0 win against Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium, he backed in and floored Ricardo Carvalho and then proceeded to put John Terry on skates before firing the ball in past Petr Cech.

Ola Aina scored his first-ever Premier League goal in November 2020 as Fulham beat West Brom and won the goal of the month award.

The right full-back cut in on his left foot which was supposedly weaker but whipped a shot that was too strong for Sam Johnstone in the West Brom goal.

Iheanacho appears once again but this time as the Senior Man we all know and love with a superb hat-trick against Sheffield United in 2021.

Kelechi’s third goal was a thing of beauty, having received the ball from a deep area, took a few steps and then fired it home into the bottom corner.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Nigerian players have scored some great Premier League goals

    VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

  • Best Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players

    VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 1)

  • Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana

    Barcelona star Memphis Depay meets King Otumfuo Osei Tutu in Ghana [Photos]

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 2)

Rivers United become Nigerian league champions as Plateau United served Uyo heartbreak

Rivers United become Nigerian league champions as Plateau United served Uyo heartbreak

Troost-Ekong picks Enyeama, battles with Messi and Ronaldo in ultimate 5-a-side team

Troost-Ekong picks Enyeama, battles with Messi and Ronaldo in ultimate 5-a-side team

Super Eagles stars prepare for Qatar despite missing out on World Cup ticket

Super Eagles stars prepare for Qatar despite missing out on World Cup ticket

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 1)

VIDEO: Top 5 Premier League goals scored by Nigerian players (Part 1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo teams up with Marcus Rashford at premiere of biopic Rise

Giannis Antetokounmpo teams up with Marcus Rashford at premiere of biopic Rise

Trending

SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]
AWCON

Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco

Oparanozie unable to join Super Falcons, Ebi targets glory in Morocco
SCOOP

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey
RANKED

Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

Sunday Oliseh powers home from range against Spain at the 1998 World Cup (IMAGO/Norbert Schmidt)