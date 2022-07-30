Joe Aribo scores 1st goal for Southampton against Chukwueze's Villarreal [Video]

SUPER EAGLES

Joe Aribo scores 1st goal for Southampton against Chukwueze's Villarreal

Tosin Abayomi
Watch Joe Aribo dribble past 4 players to score for Southampton against Villarreal.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Joseph Ayodele Aribo found the back of the net for Premier League outfit Southampton on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Aribo found the back of the net for Southampton as they suffered a 1-2 loss to La Liga side Villarreal at Saint Mary's.

The 26-year-old started the game and scored the only goal of the game for his team.

It was Aribo's first goal since he joined Southampton from Scottish side Rangers this offseason.

Aribo featured for 84 minutes in the pre-season fixture
Aribo was deployed in an advanced midfield position for Southampton's game against Villarreal.

The La Liga side went in front as early as the 14th minute through youngster Yéremy Pino which they held on to going to the halftime break.

In the 63rd minute, Aribo equalized for Southampton showing sublime skill to beat multiple defenders.

In the 72nd minute Gerard Moreno scored to put Villarreal back in front which turned out out to be the winning goal.

Aribo featured for 84 minutes in the pre-season fixture before being substituted for Nathan Redmond.

Super Eagles wide man Samuel Chukwueze was not in action for Villarreal as they wrapped up an undefeated pre-season campaign.

