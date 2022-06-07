VIDEO: Intensity increases for Super Eagles, Peseiro as Sierra Leone game draws closer

The team, managed by Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro saw the likes of captain Ahmed Musa, forwards Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and nine others all return to the squad, following the completion Nigeria's tour to the United States.

With ghosts of the failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup now put behind them, the three-time African champions will look to return to winning ways, having failed to a win a match in five game: dating back to a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau at the last AFCON.

As of Monday night, all invited players were said to have made it to Abuja: the venue of the qualifying fixture.

Watch as the Super Eagles train in Monday's session.

Here are some things to note ahead of Thursday, about Super Eagles' qualifying opponents, Sierra Leone.

AFP