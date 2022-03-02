Iheanacho, Ndidi and Lookman nominated for Leicester City February Goal of the Month award [Video]

Three Nigerians Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman were included in the nominations for the best goals scored by Leicester City in the month of February.

The award nominees were revealed on Leicester City's social media platforms on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Eight strikes were nominated for the award with six from the first team, one from the U-23 team, and one from the women's team.

Tawanda Maswanhise's strike for the U-23 team against Everton is nominated along with Freya Gregory's goal for the women's team against West Ham United.

James Maddison with two goals and Ricardo Pereira are the two players from the first team nominated for the award who are not Nigerian.

The goals scored by the three Nigerians nominated for the awards came in different competitions.

Pulse Nigeria

Super Eagles midfielder Ndidi is nominated for his striker against Randers in an UEFA Europa Conference League fixture.

Super Eagles forward Iheanacho is nominated for his goal in the FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest.

Super Eagles' new recruit Lookman is nominated for his strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League fixture.