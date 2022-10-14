UEL

VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 23-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper had made 12 saves to deny United all game long before McTominay – in what was the club's 34th shot overall – finally beat him.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has reacted happily despite losing 1-0 in Omonia Nicosia's Europa League group game with Manchester United.

For his performance, Uzoho was named man of the match at full-time, much to even the appreciation of the Premier League club who made a post about him on social media.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the long time Manchester United fan couldn't hide his excitement of having played at Old Trafford.

“I have dreamed to play here for a long time," the 23-year-old goalkeeper said.

"When I saw the draw, I wanted to play at Old Trafford, I prayed to God for an opportunity to play, and I'm glad I got it.

“I am proud of my team-mates because it wasn't a one man job tonight and we gave everything. I'm happy with my performance. I am not disappointed though, because we had a great game, but I would have preferred to get at least a point."

"But I'm happy, its not an easy stadium to play in, so I am happy in general.

When asked if playing Manchester United at Old Trafford was the best game of his career, "Arguably" responded the Nigerian who could at least muster a smile after the full-time whistle while a number of his teammates collapsed to the turf in despair.

Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United defeated Omonia Nicosia 1-0
Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United defeated Omonia Nicosia 1-0 Getty Images

Following his brilliant performance, United took to their social pages on Twitter and Instagram to hail Uzoho.

"Recognising a top performance from @UzohoF," the Premier League club wrote.

With nine points garnered from four games in the group stages, United now sit comfortably in second place, just three points behind Group E leaders Real Sociedad.

Uzoho's Nicosia on the other hand remains in last place following four defeats in all four games played. They will next play already-qualified Real Sociedad in Cyprus.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

