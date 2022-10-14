VIDEO: 'I am happy' - Uzoho says despite losing 1-0 to Man United in the Europa League

The Nigerian international had made 12 saves to deny United all game long before McTominay – in what was the club's 34th shot overall – finally beat him.

For his performance, Uzoho was named man of the match at full-time, much to even the appreciation of the Premier League club who made a post about him on social media.

Uzoho reacts excitedly to playing at Old Trafford

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the long time Manchester United fan couldn't hide his excitement of having played at Old Trafford.

“I have dreamed to play here for a long time," the 23-year-old goalkeeper said.

"When I saw the draw, I wanted to play at Old Trafford, I prayed to God for an opportunity to play, and I'm glad I got it.

“I am proud of my team-mates because it wasn't a one man job tonight and we gave everything. I'm happy with my performance. I am not disappointed though, because we had a great game, but I would have preferred to get at least a point."

"But I'm happy, its not an easy stadium to play in, so I am happy in general.

When asked if playing Manchester United at Old Trafford was the best game of his career, "Arguably" responded the Nigerian who could at least muster a smile after the full-time whistle while a number of his teammates collapsed to the turf in despair.

Getty Images

Manchester United hail Nigerian fan

Following his brilliant performance, United took to their social pages on Twitter and Instagram to hail Uzoho.

"Recognising a top performance from @UzohoF," the Premier League club wrote.

With nine points garnered from four games in the group stages, United now sit comfortably in second place, just three points behind Group E leaders Real Sociedad.