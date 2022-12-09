ADVERTISEMENT

'He’s a piece of s**t' - UFC star Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Bernardo Silva at Anfield

English professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Patrick Pimblett is targetting a fight against Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The 27-year-old Pimblett is a rising star MMA star that has been undefeated since joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Pimblett made the remarks about Silva ahead of his fight against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

Silva is not the first player from Manchester that Pimblett has targeted a fight against.
Patrick Pimblett is a huge fan of Premier League giants Liverpool rivals with Silva's club Manchester City.

Silva is not the first player from Manchester that Pimblett has targeted a fight against. The UFC star wanted to fight Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

Pimblett a Liverpool fan since birth revealed that he wanted to fight Fernandes because he was overrated by football fans.

However, his target has now changed to Silva because of his actions. Pimbletts accused Silva of not honoring Liverpool properly when they received a guard of honor for winning the Premier League.

On the Pub Talk, speaking to Ray Parlour and Alan Brazil Pimblett said, &ldquo;Last season, when he first got signed, it was Bruno Fernandes, &rsquo;cause of how overrated he was.

&ldquo;But now, it&rsquo;s Bernardo Silva, lad. I don&rsquo;t know anyone who likes Bernardo Silva, lad.

&ldquo;He&rsquo;s an unbelievable footballer. He&rsquo;s a proper baller. But he&rsquo;s a horrible wrong&rsquo;un. He&rsquo;s a piece of s**t.

&ldquo;That time when they gave us [Liverpool] a guard of honor, and he just stood there. Come on lad.&rdquo;

Silva will feature for Portugal against Morocco in a 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash scheduled for Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Pimblett has also revealed that he aims to fight at Anfield home ground of his club Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

That idea however has been ruled out by UFC boss Dana White who said an outdoor arena without covering cannot be used to host an event.

Pimblett takes on Gordon in a lightweight division clash at UFC 282 in Las Vegas that will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

