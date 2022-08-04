Guardiola explains why Messi is the best player ever to Manchester City stars [Video]
Manchester City stars know why 7-time Ballon D'Or winner Messi is the best to have played the game of football.
In a video that has now gone viral, Guardiola in the locker room explained to his Manchester City team what makes Messi the greatest player of all-time.
Guardiola made the declaration about Messi in the latest episode of Man City's 'Together: Champions Again!' documentary.
Guardiola and Messi
In the footage, Guardiola had a team talk session in the locker room during a group stage Champions League tie against Club Brugge.
Speaking about Messi, Guardiola got emotional explaining the qualities he possesses.
Quoted by givemesport, Guardiola said, "Do you know why Messi is the best player I’ve ever seen in my life?” Guardiola asked his players. “Because he is a competitor. He’s an animal.
“And now, we pass the ball we take a look…When you pass the ball… attack here! You have to score the goals, guys! “Messi passes the ball and goes in like a machine.
"He smells the goal! And you have to cross it and you have to arrive.”
Guardiola channeled Messi as inspiration for Manchester City stars as he was the catalyst in the 2-0 defeat in their opening group game.
The halftime team talk came despite Manchester City leading 2-0 and they went on to record a convincing 5-1 victory against the Belgian side.
