Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

Greek professional basketball player of Nigerian descent Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo made history in the NBA in the early hours of Friday, April 1, 2022.
The 27-year-old was the star of the show as the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 in overtime.
With the Bucks down three points, Giannis drilled a three point shot over Andre Drummond to tie the game.
The shot meant that Giannis became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Bucks franchise.
Giannis surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who previously held the franchise record with 14,213 points.
Giannis would knock down two key free throws to give the Bucks the win posting 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
It is another achievement for Giannis, who is a two-time regular season MVP, has a defensive Player of the Year accolades, and a Finals MVP after leading the Bucks to their first title in 50 years last season.
