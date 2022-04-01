NBA

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

The Nigerian-born Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo made history in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer
Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

Greek professional basketball player of Nigerian descent Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo made history in the NBA in the early hours of Friday, April 1, 2022.

Recommended articles

The 27-year-old was the star of the show as the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 in overtime.

With the Bucks down three points, Giannis drilled a three point shot over Andre Drummond to tie the game.

The shot meant that Giannis became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Bucks franchise.

Giannis surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who previously held the franchise record with 14,213 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer
Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer Pulse Nigeria

Giannis would knock down two key free throws to give the Bucks the win posting 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

It is another achievement for Giannis, who is a two-time regular season MVP, has a defensive Player of the Year accolades, and a Finals MVP after leading the Bucks to their first title in 50 years last season.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

    Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

  • Mohamed Salah may quit the Egyptian national team

    Mohamed Salah hints at retirement after Egypt loses World Cup ticket to Senegal [Video]

  • Mohamed Salah was targeted by Senegal after Egypt lost World Cup ticket

    Watch Senegal fans attack Mohamed Salah with objects after penalty victory against Egypt [Video/Photos]

Recommended articles

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

NPFL Second stanza and what to expect

NPFL Second stanza and what to expect

'Abeg Naija, no vex' - Leon Balogun apologises to fans after Super Eagles' disappointing World Cup qualifiers

'Abeg Naija, no vex' - Leon Balogun apologises to fans after Super Eagles' disappointing World Cup qualifiers

All you need to know ahead of Friday's draw as Okocha plays key role

All you need to know ahead of Friday's draw as Okocha plays key role

Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda in China

Super Falcons star Desire Oparanozie joins Wuhan Jiangda in China

Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

Wilfred Ndidi out for the rest of the season with knee injury

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mohamed Salah hints at retirement after Egypt loses World Cup ticket to Senegal [Video]

Mohamed Salah may quit the Egyptian national team
NBA

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer