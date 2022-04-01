Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

The 27-year-old was the star of the show as the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 in overtime.

With the Bucks down three points, Giannis drilled a three point shot over Andre Drummond to tie the game.

The shot meant that Giannis became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Bucks franchise.

Giannis surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who previously held the franchise record with 14,213 points.

Pulse Nigeria

Giannis would knock down two key free throws to give the Bucks the win posting 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.