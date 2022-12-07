QATAR 2022

'We'll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland

Tosin Abayomi
'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez and sister blasts decision to bench 5-time Ballon d'Or winner in Portugal's win against Switzerland.

'What a shame' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland
'What a shame' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was a substitute as Portugal recorded a 6-1 victory against Switzerland in a 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 fixture played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo started the World Cup with a penalty as Portugal defeated Ghana. In his other two games against Uruguay and South Korea, Ronaldo fired blanks.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos then made the decision to bench Ronaldo in their first knockout fixture.

The decision to replace Ronaldo was justified as Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos scored three goals and provided one assist in the rout.

The decision to bench Ronaldo has not been welcomed by members of the Ronaldo family.

Ronaldo's partner and mother of his kids Georgina Rodriguez was at the Lusial Stadium in Qatar to support Portugal to victory.

Georgina Rodriguez who hails from Argentina was not pleased with the decision of Santos to bench Ronaldo in such a crucial game.
Georgina Rodriguez who hails from Argentina was not pleased with the decision of Santos to bench Ronaldo in such a crucial game. AFP

Rodriguez who hails from Argentina was not pleased with the decision of Santos to bench Ronaldo in such a crucial game.

She took to her official Instagram account to post a photo and her thoughts about the gigantic decision.

“Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the anthem, all eyes were on you. What a shame not to have been able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes.

“The fans did not stop asking for you and shouting your name. May God and your dear friend Fernando(Santos) continue hand in hand and make us vibrate one more night.”

Georgina Rodriguez was not the only member of Ronaldo's family to blast the decision by the coach.

Fernando Santos speaking to Ronaldo before he came on against Switzerland.
Fernando Santos speaking to Ronaldo before he came on against Switzerland. Pulse Nigeria

Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro also took to social media to give her thoughts on the decision by Santos.

In an earlier post of an image of the Portugal team prior to kick-off, she said, "Today we are all together, if you think it has to be like this I am here to see it,

Her second post on the decision added, "I don’t know why and I don’t understand it, but I’m sure we'll have the answers from God later, he doesn’t fail, let’s see.'

Ronaldo will now aim to return to the starting lineup when Portugal takes on Morocco in their quarterfinal scheduled for Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland

'We’ll have the answers from God later' - Georgina Rodriguez blasts decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's win against Switzerland

