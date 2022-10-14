FIFA U-17 WWC

Afolabi scores Puskas award contender as Flamingos beat New Zealand 4-0 in 2nd group game

Tosin Abayomi
15-year-old Afolabi, Etim and Usani shine as Flamingos bounce back from a loss to Germany loss with a 4-0 victory against New Zealand.

Nigeria's under-17 women's football team known as the Flamingos recorded a 4-0 victory against New Zealand on Friday, October 14, 2022.

After a 2-1 loss to European champions Germany in their opening group game, the Flamingos bounced back to record their first victory at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in India.

The Flamingos started out well and took the lead in the 16th minute when Amina Bello converted a cross by Tumininu Adeshina.

The second goal came in the 34th minute when 15-year-old Miracle Usani swung in a cross but deflected in by New Zealand defender Manaia Elliott.

The Flamingos bounced back to record their first victory at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in India.
The Flamingos bounced back to record their first victory at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in India. Pulse Nigeria

The Flamingos went to the halftime break with a 2-0 cushion and they started the second period with intensity.

The team led by Head coach Bankole Olowookere were guilty of missing several chances to wrap up the game.

In the 75th minute, Taiwo Afolabi received a ball from Bello and unleashed a shot from 25 yards into the net.

The Flamingos will conclude their group campaign against Chile on Monday, October 17, 2022.
The Flamingos will conclude their group campaign against Chile on Monday, October 17, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

In additional time, Edidiong Etim latched on to a loose ball to unleash a shot into the net for the Flamingos' fourth

The Flamingos would hold on to claim three points and move to the second spot on the standings while Germany face Chile in the other group game.

The Flamingos will conclude their group campaign against Chile on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Afolabi scores Puskas award contender as Flamingos beat New Zealand 4-0 in 2nd group game

