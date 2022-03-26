'We had 2 clear-cut chances' - Eguavoen boasts after Super Eagles 0-0 draw against Ghana [Video]

The Super Eagles could not score against rivals Ghana in a 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header first leg playoff qualifier.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo and Nantes wide man Moses Simon both had chances to put Nigeria in front both could not convert.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Eguavoen revealed that the Ghanaian team have quality and dominated the opening stage.

Eguavoen then went on to explain that the Super Eagles had chances to win but could not convert their chances at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.

He said, "Ghana team is not a team you can brush aside with one hand because it is a very good team.

"I've followed Ghana football nearly all my career, the performance they put up was expected.

"But to our boys, I will says congratulations because they were able to soak up the pressure and took control of the game in the second half."

Pulse Nigeria

"Ghana they have been on top of their game but they did not have any clear-cut chance, but we had two clear-cut chances it could have been a win but a draw is very ok."

"We had two clear chances to just finish Ghana, but I think getting a draw is good enough even though we wanted to win here."