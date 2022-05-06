Davido shows off Tennis skills dressed in white [Video]

Davido shows off Tennis skills

The 29-year-old music star showed off his skills in Tennis in a video that has now gone viral.

Davido was dressed in all white as he took to the Tennis court with his racket.

An unusual part of his dressing was his jewelry which were obvious on his neck as he served repeatedly.

The white outfit worn by Davido on the tennis court was designed by International sports wear brand Puma.

Davido earlier this year joined Puma as a brand ambassador and has been showing off new fits at several occasions.

Pulse Nigeria

Davido is known to be a sports enthusiast as he recently was on the official track for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Davido is on the track with American R&B singer and social media personality Trinidad Cardona and J-R&B singer Aisha.

The name of the track is titled Hayya Hayya translated as better together which the trio performed at the draw ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Pulse Nigeria

Davido also recently has been involved with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middle weight title holder Israel Adesanya.