Davido shows off Tennis skills dressed in white [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Nigerian musician Davido is Wimbledon bound as he shows off his tennis skills in white.

Davido shows off his tennis skills wearing white
Davido shows off his tennis skills wearing white

American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido rose to the top of the trends as he showed off his tennis skills.

Recommended articles

The 29-year-old music star showed off his skills in Tennis in a video that has now gone viral.

Davido was dressed in all white as he took to the Tennis court with his racket.

An unusual part of his dressing was his jewelry which were obvious on his neck as he served repeatedly.

ALSO READ - Davido parties with Manchester United star Jadon Sancho

ALSO READ - UFC champion Israel Adesanya TEAMS UP with Afrobeats superstar Davido in London

ALSO READ - Davido hangs out with Nigerian-born cruiserweight champion, Lawrence Okolie

The white outfit worn by Davido on the tennis court was designed by International sports wear brand Puma.

Davido earlier this year joined Puma as a brand ambassador and has been showing off new fits at several occasions.

Davido shows off his tennis skills wearing white
Davido shows off his tennis skills wearing white Pulse Nigeria

Davido is known to be a sports enthusiast as he recently was on the official track for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Davido is on the track with American R&B singer and social media personality Trinidad Cardona and J-R&B singer Aisha.

The name of the track is titled Hayya Hayya translated as better together which the trio performed at the draw ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Davido shows off his tennis skills wearing white
Davido shows off his tennis skills wearing white Pulse Nigeria

Davido also recently has been involved with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middle weight title holder Israel Adesanya.

The new video by Davido showing off his skills on the Tennis court dressed in white may suggest a wild card particiaption at the next Wimbledon competition.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Davido shows off his tennis skills wearing white

    Davido shows off Tennis skills dressed in white [Video]

  • Jose Mourinho breaks down in tears as AS Roma qualify for Europa Conference league final

    Watch: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears following AS Roma win over Leicester [Video]

  • Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne both score as Barcelona Femeni beat Sevilla 5-1

    Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne score as Barcelona beat Sevilla

Recommended articles

Madrid Derby highlights battle between the top 7 in 'SUPER' weekend in La Liga

Madrid Derby highlights battle between the top 7 in 'SUPER' weekend in La Liga

Davido shows off Tennis skills dressed in white [Video]

Davido shows off Tennis skills dressed in white [Video]

Balogun's manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst warns Frankfurt ahead of 'Rangers invasion'

Balogun's manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst warns Frankfurt ahead of 'Rangers invasion'

Video: Watch Iheanacho and Abraham share a cool moment after Leicester City's loss to Roma

Video: Watch Iheanacho and Abraham share a cool moment after Leicester City's loss to Roma

'I have no cause to be jealous of Sadio Mane' - Allan Saint-Maximin says as he aims subtle dig at Newcastle team-mates

'I have no cause to be jealous of Sadio Mane' - Allan Saint-Maximin says as he aims subtle dig at Newcastle team-mates

Mohamed Salah celebrates FWA award, bullish on Liverpool’s quadruple chances

Mohamed Salah celebrates FWA award, bullish on Liverpool’s quadruple chances

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Osimhen, Simon and Chukwueze all scored for their clubs
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

Bola Tinubu reacts as Real Madrid knock out Manchester City
NPFL

Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

MFM fan blow referee after draw with Enugu Rangers
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne score as Barcelona beat Sevilla

Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne both score as Barcelona Femeni beat Sevilla 5-1