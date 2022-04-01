Video: Davido makes Nigerians proud as he performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Davido performs soundtrack Hayya Hayya at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw.

Davido makes Nigerians proud performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony
Davido makes Nigerians proud performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony

Nigerian American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Recommended articles

The 29-year-old was featured on the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which dropped earlier in the day.

Davido, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha
Davido, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha Pulse Ghana

American R&B singer and social media personality Trinidad Cardona and American J-R&B singer Aisha joined Davido on stage to perform the song.

Davido made Nigerians proud even though even though the Super Eagles did not qualify,

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Davido makes Nigerians proud performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony

    Video: Davido makes Nigerians proud as he performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored the best Premier League goal in March

    Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score the best Premier League goal in March

  • Davido is on the sound track for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    Video: Davido features on 2022 FIFA World Cup Soundtrack

Recommended articles

Mercurial Mane to square off against Imperious Van Dijk

Mercurial Mane to square off against Imperious Van Dijk

Ghana to meet Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Cameroon to play Brazil (SEE COMPLETE DRAW)

Ghana to meet Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Cameroon to play Brazil (SEE COMPLETE DRAW)

PHOTO STORY: Stars, coaches arrive at venue of the FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar as Davido performs 'Hayya Hayya'

PHOTO STORY: Stars, coaches arrive at venue of the FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar as Davido performs 'Hayya Hayya'

Video: Davido makes Nigerians proud as he performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony

Video: Davido makes Nigerians proud as he performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony

Chelsea fans honour Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi with an incredible gesture at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea fans honour Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi with an incredible gesture at Stamford Bridge

Everything you need to know [Part two]

Everything you need to know [Part two]

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mohamed Salah hints at retirement after Egypt loses World Cup ticket to Senegal [Video]

Mohamed Salah may quit the Egyptian national team
NBA

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

Video: Davido features on 2022 FIFA World Cup Soundtrack

Davido is on the sound track for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo score the best Premier League goal in March

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the best Premier League goal in March

Video: Davido makes Nigerians proud as he performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony

Davido makes Nigerians proud performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony