Video: Davido makes Nigerians proud as he performs 'Hayya Hayya' at 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony

Nigerian American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw ceremony on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Davido performs soundtrack Hayya Hayya at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw.
The 29-year-old was featured on the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which dropped earlier in the day.
American R&B singer and social media personality Trinidad Cardona and American J-R&B singer Aisha joined Davido on stage to perform the song.
Davido made Nigerians proud even though even though the Super Eagles did not qualify,
