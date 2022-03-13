GOAT meets GOAT: Cristiano Ronaldo links up with Tom Brady after helping Manchester United destroy Tottenham [Video]

Tosin Abayomi
The 2 greatest football players of all time linked up at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady linked up after Manchester United beat Tottenham
Manchester United recorded a 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture played at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick to help the Red Devils secure the win against a Tottenham team also chasing Champions League football next season.

After the game, Ronaldo took to his official Instagram account to reflect on his three goals.

Along with photos from the game was a message that said, "Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford! Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort.

"We’ve proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one. There are no limits for Man. United! No matter what! Let’s go, Devils! 🙏🏽💪🏽 #mufc"

After the game also, Ronaldo met up with former American National Football League (NFL) Quarterback Tom Brady

Brady announced his arrival in England for the game between Manchester United and Tottenham through a message on his social media account.

He said, Here we go! @Cristiano vs. @HKane. I might fist pump if you score Harry but I’m riding with @ManUtd today."

Brady took to his official Instagram account to post a video meeting Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Brady are widely considered as the two greatest athletes in their sport.

Brady has won seven NFL titles making him the most successful quarterback in American football.

Ronaldo on the other hand has won the Ballon d'Or five times only second to Lionel Messi with seven but his fans rate him also as the greatest to have played the sport.

