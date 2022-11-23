Cristiano Ronaldo hides message to Manchester United fans in wristwatch

Ronaldo departs Manchester United after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Premier League giants issued a statement about his departure that said, "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford."

Ronaldo responded to the mutual break with a statement that said, “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

The 37-year-old Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 appearances across two spells for Manchester United

Ronaldo sends hidden message in a new wristwatch

Following the departure, Ronaldo took to his official Instagram account to post a new wristwatch collection.

"I’m excited to announce my partnership with Jacob and co, one of the leading watch brands in the world," the former Real star wrote on Instagram.

"Today, we reveal our first watch collection that I co-designed with my dear friend Jacob Arabo,' Ronaldo's statement about the new wristwatch

Ronaldo rising above Patrice Evra to score a header for Real Madrid against Manchester United is one of the decorations on the wristwatch.

The decoration is from the Real Madrid against Manchester United round of 16 Champions League fixture in the 2012/13 season.

There are two wristwatch designs the first one feature the decoration of him rising up to score while the score features the celebration afterward.

Ronaldo's latest photoshoot with rival Lionel Messi for French luxury fashion house and company Louis Vuitton had a hidden message.

Some fans now believe that the wristwatch collection hints at Ronaldo's next destination after his departure from Manchester United.

There are now speculations that Ronaldo will return to Real Madrid as star striker Karim Benzema is injured and could not make the France team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.