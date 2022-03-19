Watch Lukaku and Ziyech send Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals with 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough [Video]

Chelsea recorded a 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough in an FA Cup quarterfinal fixture played on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
The Blues went in front when Romelu Lukaku converted a cross from Mason Mount in the 15th minute.
Hakim Ziyech doubled the advantage for Chelsea also assisted by Mount.
It was celebration time for Ziyech as he scored on his 29th birthday. Chelsea would hold on to secure the win despite late pressure from Middlesbrough.
The Blues have now booked a spot in the FA Cup semifinal as they aim to make amends for losing to Leicester City in the final of last years edition.
