Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne score as Barcelona beat Sevilla

Barcelona Femeni recorded a 5-1 victory against Sevilla at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The game featured two Super Falcons stars Toni Payne and Asisat Oshoala.

Both Oshoala and Payne would find the back of the net for their respective teams.

Payne puts Sevilla in front

The game started with Barcelona dominating proceedings but a mix up at the back gave Super Falcons star Toni Payne the opportunity to put Sevilla up in the 40th minute which they took to the halftime break.

Barcelona started off the second half on the front foot and in the 58th minute Mariona Caldentey provided Claudia Pina the equalizer.

Oshoala completes Barcelona Femeni comeback

Just two minutes after the equalizer, Oshoala put Barcelona in front assisted by Caldentey again

That would be Oshoala's last contribution to the game as she was substituted for Jennifer Hermoso in the 71st minute.

In the 74th minute, Barcelona Femeni scored their third of the game as Putellas converted a ball through to her by Pina.

In the 77th minute, Payne was also substituted for Debora Garcia. Caldentey scored the fourth for Barcelona in the 88th minute while Hermoso added a fifth in the 90th minute.

Barcelona would hold on to take all three points as they have now won all 28 league games played this season.