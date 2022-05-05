WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne score as Barcelona beat Sevilla

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Videos

Watch Super Falcons stars Oshoala and Payne both score in the exciting game between Barcelona and Sevilla

Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne both score as Barcelona Femeni beat Sevilla 5-1
Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne both score as Barcelona Femeni beat Sevilla 5-1

Barcelona Femeni continued their undefeated season in Spanish Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Recommended articles

Barcelona Femeni recorded a 5-1 victory against Sevilla at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The game featured two Super Falcons stars Toni Payne and Asisat Oshoala.

Both Oshoala and Payne would find the back of the net for their respective teams.

The game started with Barcelona dominating proceedings but a mix up at the back gave Super Falcons star Toni Payne the opportunity to put Sevilla up in the 40th minute which they took to the halftime break.

Barcelona started off the second half on the front foot and in the 58th minute Mariona Caldentey provided Claudia Pina the equalizer.

Just two minutes after the equalizer, Oshoala put Barcelona in front assisted by Caldentey again

That would be Oshoala's last contribution to the game as she was substituted for Jennifer Hermoso in the 71st minute.

ALSO READ - Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench to help Barcelona Femeni secure Champions League final spot against Wolfsburg

ALSO READ - Oshoala returns to action for Barcelona Femeni after over 2 months injury layoff

ALSO READ - Sevilla striker Toni Payne wants to dump USA and play for Super Falcons of Nigeria

In the 74th minute, Barcelona Femeni scored their third of the game as Putellas converted a ball through to her by Pina.

In the 77th minute, Payne was also substituted for Debora Garcia. Caldentey scored the fourth for Barcelona in the 88th minute while Hermoso added a fifth in the 90th minute.

Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne both score as Barcelona Femeni beat Sevilla 5-1
Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne both score as Barcelona Femeni beat Sevilla 5-1 Pulse Nigeria

Barcelona would hold on to take all three points as they have now won all 28 league games played this season.

Oshoala who recently returned from injury is expected to be in action when Barcelona Femeni travel to face Rayo Vallecano while Payne's Sevilla welcome Sporting Huelva with both fixtures scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne both score as Barcelona Femeni beat Sevilla 5-1

    Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne score as Barcelona beat Sevilla

  • Bola Tinubu reacts as Real Madrid knock out Manchester City

    Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

  • Kelechi Iheanacho wants Leicester City to now focus on Roma after loss to Tottenham

    Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Recommended articles

La Liga launches campaign to promote final run-in at Media Toolkit

La Liga launches campaign to promote final run-in at Media Toolkit

Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne score as Barcelona beat Sevilla

Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala and Toni Payne score as Barcelona beat Sevilla

Mahrez's stunner, Benzema's panenka among 5 beautiful semifinal goals to watch (VIDEOS)

Mahrez's stunner, Benzema's panenka among 5 beautiful semifinal goals to watch (VIDEOS)

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

The best value bets from the Europa Conference League semi-finals

The best value bets from the Europa Conference League semi-finals

Muller, Gnabry model Bayern Munich new kit for 2022/23 season

Muller, Gnabry model Bayern Munich new kit for 2022/23 season

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Osimhen, Simon and Chukwueze all scored for their clubs
NPFL

Referee receives heavy blow from MFM fan after draw with Rangers

MFM fan blow referee after draw with Enugu Rangers

International Dance Day: 5 memorable dance celebrations in football [VIDEO]

Famous dance celebrations in football
SUPER EAGLES

Iheanacho shifts attention to Roma after consolation goal for Leicester City against Tottenham

Kelechi Iheanacho wants Leicester City to now focus on Roma after loss to Tottenham