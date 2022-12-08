Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

The 24-year-old Plumptre has been a key member of a struggling Leicester City team in the Women's Super League.

Plumptre suffered an injury that is expected to rule her out of action for the rest of the season.

Plumptre targets quick return

Plumptre was missing as Leicester City suffered an 8-0 defeat to Chelsea in their last game.

AFP

She was last seen in the 1-0 defeat away against West Ham and has been out of action ever since.

She took to her official social media to give an update on her recovery from the injury.

Along with photos on her official Instagram account was a message that said, "Minor injury but fully focused on the return in the new year 🧩

"Thank you to the fans who continue to turn up, show up and support.

"Words are words, I know, but the shared passion is there. Onward. Build. Growth."

AFP

Plumptre was a key player for the Super Falcons team that finished fourth at Morocco's 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) early this year.