Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury

Tosin Abayomi
Sports  >  Videos

Nigerians have nothing to fear as Ashleigh Plumptre will be ready for the World Cup.

Super Falcons of Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre has vowed to return as soon as possible from a minor injury.

The 24-year-old Plumptre has been a key member of a struggling Leicester City team in the Women's Super League.

Plumptre suffered an injury that is expected to rule her out of action for the rest of the season.

Plumptre was missing as Leicester City suffered an 8-0 defeat to Chelsea in their last game.

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

She was last seen in the 1-0 defeat away against West Ham and has been out of action ever since.

She took to her official social media to give an update on her recovery from the injury.

Along with photos on her official Instagram account was a message that said, "Minor injury but fully focused on the return in the new year 🧩

"Thank you to the fans who continue to turn up, show up and support.

"Words are words, I know, but the shared passion is there. Onward. Build. Growth."

Ashleigh Plumptre in action for Nigeria's Super Falcons (PHOTO: Aflo Co Ltd/Alamy)
Ashleigh Plumptre in action for Nigeria's Super Falcons (PHOTO: Aflo Co Ltd/Alamy)

Plumptre was a key player for the Super Falcons team that finished fourth at Morocco's 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) early this year.

It is expected that Plumptre's injury will not rule her out of action for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi
