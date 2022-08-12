SUPER FALCONS

Plumptre back at Leicester City, Payne returns to Sevilla [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Minister of Defense Ashleigh Plumptre back at Leicester City, Toni Payne returns to Sevilla.

Members of the Super Falcons of Nigeria continue to return to their respective clubs after participating at the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The latest Super Falcons stars to return to their clubs are defender Ashleigh Plumptre and forward Toni Payne.

Payne returned to Spain with Sevilla while Plumptre is back in England with Leicester City women.

Both Payne and Plumptre were key to the Super Falcons team as they secured a ticket to 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia

Payne returned to Sevilla and was swiftly thrust into action on the pitch.

The 27-year-old Payne was in action for Sevilla Femenino in a pre-season fixture against Fundación Albacete Femenino.

Payne was in action as Sevilla came from behind to beat Fundación Albacete 3-1 in the friendly fixture.

The Super Falcons star is expected to return to action on Friday, August 12 against Aston Villa at the Marbella Football Center.

Plumptre on the other hand returned to Leicester City
Plumptre on the other hand returned to Leicester City Pulse Nigeria

Plumptre on the other hand returned to Leicester City for their first Belvoir Drive Summer Camp.

Speaking at the event, Plumptre who is the Super Falcons Minister of Defense was delighted to see boys and girls at the camp.

She said, “They had some really good questions considering that they are so young! You can tell that they have been thinking about it.

To see this many girls on a summer camp is great and a few boys joining in as well.

The boys all knew about women’s football, which, a couple of years ago I don’t know if that would have been the case, so it’s really good.”

Rasheedat Ajibade nets hattrick on Atletico return, Christy Ucheibe wins title with Benfica