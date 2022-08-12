Plumptre back at Leicester City, Payne returns to Sevilla [Photos]

The latest Super Falcons stars to return to their clubs are defender Ashleigh Plumptre and forward Toni Payne.

Payne returned to Spain with Sevilla while Plumptre is back in England with Leicester City women.

Both Payne and Plumptre were key to the Super Falcons team as they secured a ticket to 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia

Payne returns to Sevilla

Payne returned to Sevilla and was swiftly thrust into action on the pitch.

The 27-year-old Payne was in action for Sevilla Femenino in a pre-season fixture against Fundación Albacete Femenino.

Payne was in action as Sevilla came from behind to beat Fundación Albacete 3-1 in the friendly fixture.

The Super Falcons star is expected to return to action on Friday, August 12 against Aston Villa at the Marbella Football Center.

Plumptre back at Leicester City

Plumptre on the other hand returned to Leicester City for their first Belvoir Drive Summer Camp.

Speaking at the event, Plumptre who is the Super Falcons Minister of Defense was delighted to see boys and girls at the camp.

She said, “They had some really good questions considering that they are so young! You can tell that they have been thinking about it.

To see this many girls on a summer camp is great and a few boys joining in as well.